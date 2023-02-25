Obituary: Donald Wilbur ‘Nick’ Nicholas

Donald Wilbur “Nick” Nicholas was born in Clarinda, Iowa on July 18, 1937 to Judd C. Nicholas and Mary Evelyn Coulter Nicholas, the firstborn of four children. On January 18, 2023, at “85 and a half” years old he passed peacefully to Heaven to join his parents, his son, Matthew Nelson Nicholas and his Savior, Jesus Christ.

Growing up, he lived in many places and graduated from Pasadena High School and ASU, with a degree in biology.

Don worked in various fields in his lifetime. Before retirement, he spent 15 years at the Bagdad, Arizona copper mine, driving the giant ore trucks, then the team/activity bus for Yavapai College and the Prescott Citibus.

Nick, as he was known in later years, had a great sense of humor and enjoyed music -- singing in the church choir and trying his hand at piano, accordion and harmonica. Other accomplishments included piloting small aircraft, hang gliding and completing several dozen Sprint triathlons and the tour de Tucson bike race.

Don is survived by his wife, Penny Nelson Nicholas, three daughters: Monique Heaton (Mario), Tonja Chagaris (Peter) and Heather Mikelson (Brian), 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His siblings: Karl Nicholas (Phyllis), Judy Burnam and Jeanne Simmerman (Denny), as well as his dad’s widow, Darla Nicholas and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nick chose to donate his remains to Research for Life, to advance medical research and education.

A celebration of life will be held on March 4th at 11:00 a.m. at Solid Rock Christian Fellowship in Prescott. The service will also be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page and available on the church’s website for later viewing.