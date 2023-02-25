Obituary: Delores E. Siglin
Originally Published: February 25, 2023 9:34 p.m.
Delores E. Siglin, born August 14, 1937, in Sioux City, Iowa, passed away January 31, 2023, in Mesa, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Advantage Funeral & Cremation-Melcher Roses.
Celebration of Life will be on March 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Spring Valley Community Church, 13955 S. Spring Lane in Spring Valley, Arizona.
Information provided by the family.
