Obituary: Charles Brian Bourke

Charles Brian Bourke, 34, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was born June 17, 1988, in Granada Hills, California.

He was a very special soul, who, like his brothers, learned to survive at an early age. Charlie came to live with his adoptive parents Jessie and Michael Bourke at 20 months of age in Burbank, California and later grew up in Prescott, Arizona. As soon as he was old enough, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was very proud of his military service and his country.

He cherished his time living in Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming, and took full advantage of fly-fishing, hunting escapes, playing golf, and cooking.

Survivors include his fiancé Daney Stephenson of Green River, WY, his parents Jessie and Michael Bourke of Broomfield, CO, sister Allison Bourke of Denver, CO, son Jesse Dee Bourke of Bagdad, AZ and step-son Lorenzo Boahen of Green River, WY, brothers Brandon and Kyle McClure of MT, as well as several nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.

Information provided by the family.