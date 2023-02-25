Obituary: Charles Brian Bourke
Charles Brian Bourke, 34, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was born June 17, 1988, in Granada Hills, California.
He was a very special soul, who, like his brothers, learned to survive at an early age. Charlie came to live with his adoptive parents Jessie and Michael Bourke at 20 months of age in Burbank, California and later grew up in Prescott, Arizona. As soon as he was old enough, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was very proud of his military service and his country.
He cherished his time living in Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming, and took full advantage of fly-fishing, hunting escapes, playing golf, and cooking.
Survivors include his fiancé Daney Stephenson of Green River, WY, his parents Jessie and Michael Bourke of Broomfield, CO, sister Allison Bourke of Denver, CO, son Jesse Dee Bourke of Bagdad, AZ and step-son Lorenzo Boahen of Green River, WY, brothers Brandon and Kyle McClure of MT, as well as several nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.
Information provided by the family.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Schedule for Banner Health hospital in Prescott uncertain
- Update: ADOT announces extreme weather highway closures in northern Arizona
- Series of snowstorms, high winds expected to impact Prescott through weekend
- High winds cause power outages; Yavapai County Emergency Management opens ‘warming center’
- Obituary: In Loving Memory of Jeffrey Alan Ritter
- Obituary: Frances Sharp
- Thumb Butte Medical Center reopens under new ownership
- Obituary: Michelle Lynne Ritt
- Obituary: Jim Love
- Storm with high winds, heavy snow, keeps grip on Southwest
- Blue Cross/Blue Shield AZ insurance no longer accepted at Dignity Health-YRMC
- Thumb Butte Medical Center reopens under new ownership
- Power failures, school delays result from Valentine’s snow in Prescott area
- Point: Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center setting the record straight
- Dignity Health YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona unable to negotiate new contract
- Schedule for Banner Health hospital in Prescott uncertain
- California man arrested in connection with bomb threat made next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott
- BCBSAZ tries to quell fears over contract impasse with Dignity Health YRMC
- Highway 69/Old Black Canyon Highway-area grading project raises questions
- Update: ADOT announces extreme weather highway closures in northern Arizona
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: