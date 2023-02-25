Obituary: Arthur Roth
Arthur Roth, born in Elfershausen, Germany in 1932, passed away on February 19, 2023 in North Carolina.
Arthur immigrated to the United States in 1951 where he meet his beloved wife of 67 years, Eleanor. After raising their family in Glendale, New York, Arthur and Eleanor retired to Prescott, Arizona in 1993. They joined the Prescott Litter Lifters in 1994 where they proudly volunteered for over 25 years to help keep Prescott beautiful.
Arthur was an upholsterer by trade and loved gardening during retirement. He was always busy working or tinkering. He loved joking and would be the first to lend a helping hand.
Arthur is survived by his daughters Lisa Roth and Laura (William) Lanigan, his son Michael (Pamela) Roth and grandson Zakary Sharp. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor in August 2022.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Schedule for Banner Health hospital in Prescott uncertain
- Update: ADOT announces extreme weather highway closures in northern Arizona
- Series of snowstorms, high winds expected to impact Prescott through weekend
- High winds cause power outages; Yavapai County Emergency Management opens ‘warming center’
- Obituary: In Loving Memory of Jeffrey Alan Ritter
- Obituary: Frances Sharp
- Thumb Butte Medical Center reopens under new ownership
- Obituary: Michelle Lynne Ritt
- Obituary: Jim Love
- Storm with high winds, heavy snow, keeps grip on Southwest
- Blue Cross/Blue Shield AZ insurance no longer accepted at Dignity Health-YRMC
- Thumb Butte Medical Center reopens under new ownership
- Power failures, school delays result from Valentine’s snow in Prescott area
- Point: Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center setting the record straight
- Dignity Health YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona unable to negotiate new contract
- Schedule for Banner Health hospital in Prescott uncertain
- California man arrested in connection with bomb threat made next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott
- BCBSAZ tries to quell fears over contract impasse with Dignity Health YRMC
- Highway 69/Old Black Canyon Highway-area grading project raises questions
- Update: ADOT announces extreme weather highway closures in northern Arizona
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: