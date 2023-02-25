OFFERS
Obituary: Arthur Roth

Samuel W. Stimple, Jr. (Courtesy)

Samuel W. Stimple, Jr. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 25, 2023 9:05 p.m.

Arthur Roth, born in Elfershausen, Germany in 1932, passed away on February 19, 2023 in North Carolina.

Arthur immigrated to the United States in 1951 where he meet his beloved wife of 67 years, Eleanor. After raising their family in Glendale, New York, Arthur and Eleanor retired to Prescott, Arizona in 1993. They joined the Prescott Litter Lifters in 1994 where they proudly volunteered for over 25 years to help keep Prescott beautiful.

Arthur was an upholsterer by trade and loved gardening during retirement. He was always busy working or tinkering. He loved joking and would be the first to lend a helping hand.

Arthur is survived by his daughters Lisa Roth and Laura (William) Lanigan, his son Michael (Pamela) Roth and grandson Zakary Sharp. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor in August 2022.

