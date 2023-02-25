Obituary: Dr. Vernon Donald ‘Don’ Helms

Dr. Vernon Donald “Don” Helms, a retired school superintendent, administrator and teacher, passed away at home on February 7, 2023 at the age of 84.

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Don was born in Concord, California on December 9, 1938. As a child Don’s parents relocated to the San Bernardino area of Southern California where he grew up playing with friends in the open fields and spaces California had at that time. He especially enjoyed talking about the hours he spent looking through the fence at the old Norton Army Airbase in San Bernardino watching the WWII aircraft takeoff and land. The time looking through that fence fostered a deep love of aircraft and especially WWII aircraft.

After graduating from Pacific High School, Don pursued his teaching credential and was soon teaching elementary school in the San Bernardino area. By this time Don also had started a family resulting in a son and daughter, Tim and Jill.

After a few years of teaching, Don continued his education, obtaining his Master’s Degree and Administrative Credential toward the goal of moving into education administration. By 1968, Don had begun his doctoral studies, but longed to see the world. His solution to this desire was a unique. He was recruited for and accepted the position of Superintendent of the American School in Karachi, Pakistan.

For two years, Don led the school of 400 students from around the world, mostly children of the American Embassy staff and various other embassies based in Karachi. He made sure that every vacation and trip to Karachi and back to the U.S. included trips to as many countries as possible.

Upon leaving Pakistan, Don pursued and completed his doctoral degree at the University of Toledo over a period of two years. From there, Don and the family still desired to see the world, so he accepted the position of Principal of the American School in Athens, Greece. During the time in Athens, Don made sure the family continued the practice of seeing as many countries as possible on vacations and trips overseas and back.

Seeking to ensure Tim and Jill a high school experience in the U.S., Don next accepted the position of the Principal of Taft High School in Hamilton, Ohio. Don was promoted to Assistant Superintendent in Hamilton during his five years in Ohio.

Don’s next challenge was to accept the Deputy Superintendent of Schools position in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It was during this time that Don met the love of his life, Molly McDonough. Molly was also a Ph.D. in Education and has held several Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent positions over the time of her career. They were married and lived in Louisiana until he accepted the position of Superintendent of the Corona-Norco Unified School District in Corona, California in the early 1980’s.

It was during his time in Corona that Don was able to pursue his lifelong love of flying. He obtained his pilot’s license in the late 1980’s and was co-founder of the Commemorative Air Force’s Inland Empire Wing in Corona. The CAF Corona Wing was responsible for sponsoring and refurbishing several WWII era aircraft to flying status now on tour with the Commemorative Air Force shows.

Don and Molly traveled the world for pleasure but also on various educational consulting assignments they both were hired to perform, either individually or as a team.

Don’s final assignment before retirement was as the Superintendent of the Placerville School District in Placerville, California. Don retired in 2002, although he continued to be engaged in various types of educational consulting until his late 70’s. Don and Molly finally made their last move in 2018 to Prescott, Arizona to be close to family in the final years of their retirement. Don was devoted to Molly and his family and loved nothing more than spending time with them talking about the special memories involving his family.

Don is survived by his wife Molly of 41 years, his children, Tim Helms and his wife Susan, Jill Anderson-Wold and her husband Nick, and Melanie Newkome. Don is also survived by his grandchildren: Stephen and Holly Helms and great-granddaughter Aubrey; Sydney Helms; Nick and Rachel Brown; Peter and Becky Brown and great-grandsons Bennett and Hayden; Brennan and Emily Jones and great-grandson Osce; Mariel, Molly and Emery Jones.

Don will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him.

The family will be having a private remembrance gathering.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the ALS Foundation.

Information provided by the family.