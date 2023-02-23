OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Storm with high winds, heavy snow, keeps grip on Southwest Supreme Court rules for Arizona inmate in death penalty case Former Arizona AG sat on records refuting election fraud Chino Valley 2040 General Plan second open house slated for Feb.27 at Territorial Early Childhood Center Update: ADOT announces extreme weather highway closures in northern Arizona HUSD to host special meeting Feb. 23 to consider superintendent search following Pothast’s resignation High winds cause power outages; Yavapai County Emergency Management opens ‘warming center’ Prescott Regional Airport passenger numbers up in 2022; not yet back to pre-pandemic levels AmeriCorps programs offer volunteer opportunities for seniors with time, talent ‘Junior Bonner’ mini-exhibit at Prescott Public Library until Feb. 28

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Feb. 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Storm with high winds, heavy snow, keeps grip on Southwest

Strong wind gusts blew over trash cans in a neighborhood west of Flagstaff, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The storm forced closures of schools and government offices in northern Arizona, and a more than 200-mile stretch of Interstate 40. (Felicia Fonseca/AP)

Strong wind gusts blew over trash cans in a neighborhood west of Flagstaff, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The storm forced closures of schools and government offices in northern Arizona, and a more than 200-mile stretch of Interstate 40. (Felicia Fonseca/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 23, 2023 10:34 a.m.

PHOENIX — A winter storm knocked out power to thousands of customers and shut down major roadways in northern Arizona and New Mexico on Wednesday and is expected to keep an icy grip on much of the Southwest through Friday. Another storm could be close behind.

Ten inches (25 centimeters) of snow was reported in the mountains of northeast Arizona, with wind-whipped drifts up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) high near McNary, south of Holbrook, the National Weather Service said.

Another 15 to 21 inches (38 to 43 centimeters) is possible by midday Friday in Flagstaff, where the local National Weather Service office was among those without power much of Wednesday.

It said the heaviest snow was expected Thursday afternoon into the night, with periods of “near-blizzard conditions possible,” snowfall up to a half-inch (1.2 centimeters) per hour and visibility under a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) at times.

“Unnecessary travel is HIGHLY discouraged,” the service in Flagstaff said. “Unsettled winter weather will continue Thursday through early Friday, and again Saturday night through Sunday.”

Meanwhile, a blizzard warning was in effect through Saturday in upper elevations of the southern Sierra Nevada above Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

Wind chill factors could drop to 40 degrees below zero Fahrenheit (minus-40 Celsius). As much as 6 feet (1.8 meters) of snow is possible there with winds gusting to 60 mph (96 kph) before the next storm makes its way across Nevada into Arizona, the weather service said.

Farther north at Lake Tahoe on the California-Nevada line, a foot (30 cm) or more of snow was expected on the ridgetops, with winds gusting up to 75 mph (120 kph).

“A cold and stormy period will continue through the end of February and into the beginning of March,” the National Weather Service in Reno said. “Anticipate several rounds of snow at all elevations. ... High temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s, even in the warmest valleys through Friday.”

In Arizona, stretches of Interstate 40 reopened Wednesday, but the road remained closed into Wednesday evening in both directions out of Flagstaff for about 180 miles (289 km) from Winslow to U.S. 93 at Kingman near the California and Nevada borders.

State police in New Mexico said they were shutting down I-40 on-ramps in Gallup, just across the Arizona line, but would keep one open for residents and drivers seeking overnight accommodations “due to extreme weather.”

More than 5,700 homes were without power in the morning in metro Phoenix along with 10,000 in the Flagstaff area, where snowfall and wind gusts of 68 mph caused whiteout conditions.

The highest gusts in Arizona registered 85 mph (136 kph) off I-17, about halfway between Flagstaff and Phoenix, the service said. The Arizona Department of Transportation took the rare step of preemptively closing major roads.

High wind gusts also resulted in 66 flights being canceled and 45 others delayed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport by 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said a gust of 51 mph (82 kph) at Tucson International Airport was the strongest recorded in February in the last 50 years.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: