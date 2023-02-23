HUSD Governing Board meeting taking place today in Vista Training Room, also to be livestreamed on YouTube
Originally Published: February 23, 2023 4:34 p.m.
The Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Vista Training Room in Building 400 on the second floor of the district’s complex on North Robert Road. With the possibility of inclement weather, the district invites anyone interested in following the meeting live to do so through the district’s YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/@boardmeetings1891.
