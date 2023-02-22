Worship News: Feb. 23, 2023

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of Feb. 22, 2023:

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Sunday worship 10 a.m. Also on Facebook. We are a small but welcoming church and invite you if you are looking for a traditional worship experience. Food Pantry open 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation, 937 Ruth St., Prescott, Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel.

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org. “Shabbat Terumah” Feb. 25, discusses how, when, where for prayer? Zoom 5 p.m. MST, Friday “Kabbalat Shabbat”; email for link. Free 5783 calendars! Free cotton masks! Contact for details, arrange consultations/discussions by phone, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 [landline], ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks and vaccinate as needed!

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, www.comeuntochrist.org. Our Savior, Jesus Christ, loves us. Because of that love, he asked us to “…love one another: for love is of God; and every one that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God. …For God is love.” (1 John 4:7–8).

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave. If you love Anglican teachings and faith, you will love St. Paul’s. We adhere to the traditional values you remember and yearn to have again! 10:30 a.m. Sundays, Holy Communion; 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Morning Prayer; and 3 p.m. Thursdays, Evensong. Worship with us!

Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. ABC is where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday Pastor John’s message is “My Lord and My God” (Philippians 2). 9:30 a.m. Sunday service. Coffee and refreshments following Midweek fellowships and Bible studies. 928-776-1549. Livestream: www.abcprescott.com.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 and 10 a.m. Sundays. Traditional Eucharist Worship in a beautiful, friendly setting. “Mugs and Fellowship” Wednesdays (March 1-April 5). Enjoy a mug of soup, fellowship and short lesson on the Book of Common Prayer. 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekly. Feeding God’s people.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, worship times are 9 and 11 a.m., live steaming at 9. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Ash Wednesday Worship, 7 p.m. Feb. 22. Grief Group, 1 p.m., Feb. 23, led by a chaplain from Good Samaritan Center.

Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E. Highway 69. Join us 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sundays as Pastor Raj teaches from James and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday nights when we are studying Eschatology (End Times). (Children’s/Youth Ministries - 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday). Experience the joy of the Lord! calvaryprescott.com.

Mystical Spiritualist Church, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Spiritualism for the 21st Century, Healing, Inspiration, Meditation, and Messages at every service, 10 a.m. 1st and 3rd Sundays, please enter through the back door. www.MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org and on Facebook at MysticalSpiritualistChurch.

Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway. Free Cardio Class to Worship Music! Join us at 9:30 a.m. Mondays in the Youth Building. Easy moves at your own pace - high energy or easy does it. After class, some stay for 15 minutes of HIIT. maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.

Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Three worship services Saturdays: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish). Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food Pantry at 10 a.m. Thursdays. prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Join us for worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Check out our children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. 6 p.m. Wednesday Night Service. Women’s Ministry at 6 p.m., Tuesdays. Men’s Ministry at 6:15 a.m. Wednesdays. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS), 928-778-9122. 9:30 a.m. Sunday Worship. Pastor’s sermon is about Paul’s letter to Timothy, and to honor Bobbi Tyler-McDonald in her death as she honored Christ in life. 5 p.m. Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22. Lent Midweek services 5 p.m. Wednesdays (March 1-29).

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets 10 a.m. Feb. 26 in our building and online. Rev. Anthony Johnson: “Of Bone and Sinew.” Ellen and William Craft escaped American Slavery journeying 1,000 miles to insure their children be born as free persons, born of free “bone and sinew.” www.prescottuu.org.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, Shabbat Services. 10 a.m. Saturday Torah Study. 10 a.m. Sunday religious school, and at 1 p.m., learn to play Mahjongg. Hebrew, bar/bat mitzvah prep, art, hiking, choir, theatre, dinner club, and more! Rabbi Dr. Susan Schanerman welcomes everyone! www.brithshalom-az.org or 928-708-0018.

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 945 Rancho Vista. 11 a.m. “Senior Living vs. Assisted Living: What is the Difference?” Kelly Paradis of the Good Samaritan Society explains community options for seniors needing different levels of care that may include assisted living, senior living, memory care or group homes. Masks mandatory.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday Services: 8 a.m. Liturgical/ Sanctuary; 11 a.m. Blended/Contemporary; 9:30 a.m. Fellowship/Adult Bible; 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, Pre-K through 8th Grade. Please join us, everyone is welcome!

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. We offer a beautiful setting in the pines, open to people from all walks of faith. Join others on a Lenten Journey exploring the Lord’s Prayer, “Teach us to Pray.” We offer inspiring music by our choir, www.aztrinitypres.org. Where neighbors become friends.

The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road. Inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. 10 a.m. Sunday Meditation followed at 10:30 by Service featuring local musicians. Youth Program at 10:30 a.m. www.CSLPrescott.org and 928-778-1602. Also: www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Join us at 5 p.m. for Ash Wednesdays Souper Supper. Worship services: 5 p.m. Casual Saturday and 9 and 10:30 a.m. Traditional Sunday; stream on Facebook.com/PrescottUMC plus Prayer Time 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Rev. Dan Hurlbert, senior pastor.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church – all are welcome! 10 a.m. service, 1st Sunday in Lent, Feb. 26, with full communion. Pastor Bob’s message: “Ten Leaping Lepers.” Worship in church or watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 and www.chinovalleyumc.org. Sunday School – Adults, 9 a.m. and Children, 10 a.m.

Mountain Reformed Church. Join us Sunday, Feb. 26, as Rev. Gene Grimm preaches the sermon “Out in the Boondocks!” (Romans 5:12-19 and Matthew 4:1-11). Special music by our fabulous sanctuary choir with Craig Ralston at the piano. Coffee fellowship at 10 a.m., service at 10:30 at the PV Library Auditorium.

Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Come worship our Lord with us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with fellowship starting at 10. Livestream on YouTube at www.pccaz.org. Pastor Corinne’s sermon: “The 4 Most Powerful Words,” “We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet.”

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott. Join us for Bible-based worship and teaching, 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Adult Sunday school meets at 9 a.m.; kids’ Sunday school meets during service. Coffee and donuts available before service in the Solid Grounds Cafe. SolidRockPrescott.org.

Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org or 928-636-9533. First Sunday in Lent: “Away from Me Satan!” 10 a.m. Modern Worship Style. 4 p.m. Wednesday Midweek, March 1: “Salt: The Gift That Sweetens and Preserves” from the Promised Treasures Series. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays Women’s Fellowship “Promised Rest” Series.

Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. 9:15 a.m. Adult Sunday School, 9:45 Coffee and donuts available, Sunday service at 10:15. Children’s nursery and Sunday School available Sundays. Spanish service Sunday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Serving our community for 74 years.

First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 E. Gurley St., invites everyone to our worship service on Sunday mornings at 10:30. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services may be viewed at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, Sunday Services: Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; and ALC Kids 10:30 a.m. The Youth Group meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, at The Rock, 655 Talwatha Drive, Prescott.

Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible Study, music, prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds, 8:15 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Call 928-445-4348 to register. Scholarships/free child care available.

Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road, Prescott. Griefshare from 5 to 7 p.m.; Traditional/Blended worship 8 and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays; Contemporary Worship at 11:15 a.m.; Sunday school for adults during each worship hour, children, youth and college at 9:30 a.m.

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850, www.unityprescott.org. 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. Join us Sunday, Feb. 26, for Rev. Richard Rogers’ message: “Create Your Own Kingdom.” Music by the Unity Choir. Youth Ministry, 11 a.m. Wherever you are on your spiritual journey, you are welcome here!

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com. Join us at 9 and 10:30 a.m. for Sunday worship. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is loving with open doors, open hearts who welcomes you with open arms. We’re at 8944 E. Sommer Drive and meet on Sunday mornings at 10:15, or you can find us online at YouTube Channel, Prescott Valley UMC. Hope to see you there!

The Jewish Community of Or Atid, Sacred Jewish Living. We have Shabbat and Holiday services, Religious School, Opportunities for Study, and a Loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow 928-220-5020 for information.

Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed at azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For information, call 623-204-2186.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday school; 1 p.m. Wednesday services. The Reading Room is open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. All are welcome.

Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. 928-458-8287 or www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

Firm Foundation Bible Church. Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.