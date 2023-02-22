Update: Some highways still closed in Northern Arizona
Updated as of Wednesday, February 22, 2023 12:13 PM
The following highways are closed because of extreme winter weather, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
• I-40 between US 93 and Winslow (MP 72-252)
• SR 87 between Winslow and Payson (MP 342-252)
• US 180 north of Snowbowl (MP 236-248)
• SR 260 between Indian Pine and Greer (MP 385-360)
• SR 260 between Camp Verde and SR 87 (MP 220-252)
• SR 260 between Star Valley and Heber-Overgaard (MP 257-302)
• SR 89A Sedona and I-17 (MP 375-398)
• I-17 NB between SR 179 and Flagstaff (MP 298-340)
• SR 64 near the Grand Canyon (MP 240-264)
• US 191 near Alpine (MP 225-252)
If weather conditions deteriorate, additional highway closures may become necessary, according to a news release.
The National Weather Service is forecasting blizzard conditions and “treacherous driving conditions” that include wind gusts up to 80 mph; 2 to 3 inches of snow per hour, beginning early Wednesday morning; and wind chill temperatures falling below 0 degrees Fahrenheit.
The strong winds will create hazards for drivers, especially for those of high-profile vehicles.
Drivers who choose to travel on other roadways during this week’s storms should be prepared to spend extended time on the road in extreme winter conditions. You should avoid traveling in winter weather to avoid situations where highways are impassable for long periods of time.
Tracking the forecast and packing an emergency travel kit before traveling are among ADOT’s safety recommendations.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, downloading the AZ511 app, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Thumb Butte Medical Center reopens under new ownership
- Power failures, school delays result from Valentine’s snow in Prescott area
- Schedule for Banner Health hospital in Prescott uncertain
- Series of snowstorms, high winds expected to impact Prescott through weekend
- Winter weather creates hazardous driving conditions; Forest Service says stay off Senator Highway
- YCSO, Prescott National Forest team up to free snowed-in couple
- Obituary: Frances Sharp
- Obituary: In Loving Memory of Jeffrey Alan Ritter
- PVPD seeks public’s help to identify suspect of car burglary
- Obituary: Michelle Lynne Ritt
- Blue Cross/Blue Shield AZ insurance no longer accepted at Dignity Health-YRMC
- Thumb Butte Medical Center reopens under new ownership
- Power failures, school delays result from Valentine’s snow in Prescott area
- Point: Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center setting the record straight
- Dignity Health YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona unable to negotiate new contract
- California man arrested in connection with bomb threat made next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott
- BCBSAZ tries to quell fears over contract impasse with Dignity Health YRMC
- Schedule for Banner Health hospital in Prescott uncertain
- Highway 69/Old Black Canyon Highway-area grading project raises questions
- Blue Cross Blue Shield clarifies coverage status
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: