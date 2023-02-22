Update: Some highways still closed in Northern Arizona

The following highways are closed because of extreme winter weather, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

• I-40 between US 93 and Winslow (MP 72-252)

• SR 87 between Winslow and Payson (MP 342-252)

• US 180 north of Snowbowl (MP 236-248)

• SR 260 between Indian Pine and Greer (MP 385-360)

• SR 260 between Camp Verde and SR 87 (MP 220-252)

• SR 260 between Star Valley and Heber-Overgaard (MP 257-302)

• SR 89A Sedona and I-17 (MP 375-398)

• I-17 NB between SR 179 and Flagstaff (MP 298-340)

• SR 64 near the Grand Canyon (MP 240-264)

• US 191 near Alpine (MP 225-252)

If weather conditions deteriorate, additional highway closures may become necessary, according to a news release.

The National Weather Service is forecasting blizzard conditions and “treacherous driving conditions” that include wind gusts up to 80 mph; 2 to 3 inches of snow per hour, beginning early Wednesday morning; and wind chill temperatures falling below 0 degrees Fahrenheit.

The strong winds will create hazards for drivers, especially for those of high-profile vehicles.

Drivers who choose to travel on other roadways during this week’s storms should be prepared to spend extended time on the road in extreme winter conditions. You should avoid traveling in winter weather to avoid situations where highways are impassable for long periods of time.

Tracking the forecast and packing an emergency travel kit before traveling are among ADOT’s safety recommendations.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, downloading the AZ511 app, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.