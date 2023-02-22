Purim: The Holiday of Courage Celebrated this year on March 6

Purim is just around the corner and it’s just what we need. The winter doldrums have set in and everyone is secretly worried that the sun may never return.

Just as in every ancient culture at this time of year, there appears a celebration to release the pent-up energies of winter. For we Jews, this holiday is Purim.

Every culture dresses this Mardi Gras celebration in their own cultural traditions, ours is the story of the brave Queen Esther, who stepped forward when danger was on the horizon and saved her people from destruction. The story serves as inspiration to all of us, for its all about faith, courage, overcoming fear and the wild draw of the cards of fate.

The story of Purim is set in the 5th century BCE in Persia, approximately 2,500 years ago. Our people were marked for death by a roll of the dice by the evil Haman who sought to destroy us for being different. It was the brave Queen Esther, whose Jewish lineage was unknown to the king, who found herself as the only possible salvation for her people. But the plan would require courage, faith and resolve.

The most beautiful line in the book of Esther comes when Mordechai, her uncle, who is pushing her to confront the king, says perhaps, Esther, you were born just for this very moment.

Esther did confront the king and the outcome was not her deepest fears, rather he freed the Jews from the edict of death that had been cast against them. There was dancing in the streets and joy to be had. The ancient rabbis commanded that this day should be celebrated every year in remembrance of the great escape from death that Queen Esther accomplished for our people.

So how do we celebrate? We dress up and we have a party to end all parties. Yet, we also are commanded to pay our great fortune forward so gifts are donated to the poor, cookies called “hamantaschen” are given to friends and joy is to be both, recognized and cultivated.

This is our Mardi Gras and it comes with beautiful lessons of life. Sometimes we have to step out of fear and courageously twist the hands of fate into a new path.

That’s what Queen Esther did and we are so very grateful. Perhaps every moment of our lives are moments that we have been called to face with courage.

So the message of Purim is that when you are afraid to step because of all that could go wrong, you should step up anyways, because maybe, just maybe, everything could go right!

The Community of Or Atid will be celebrating this age old story on Monday, March 6. For further information, please contact Rabbi Julie Kozlow 928-220-5020.

Happy Purim to one and all.