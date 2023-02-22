Obituary: Brian R. Arnspiger

It is with great sadness the family of Brian “Arnie” Richard Arnspiger announce that he went to meet his Lord & Savior on Feb. 05, 2023. He was born on Sept. 21, 1943 to Eugene and Mildred Arnspiger in Chicago, Illinois.

Brian graduated from Taft High School in Chicago in 1961. He was entered into the Taft High School Hall of Fame in 2016. After graduation, his family moved to Burbank, California. There his careers began. From 1962-1966 Brian served in the United States Air Force as a Sergeant in the Military Police during the Vietnam War. From 1967 to 1974, he moved on to work as part of the aerospace / Apollo program. From 1974-2000, Brian joined the Burbank Police Department in California and became the department’s 1st Medal of Valor recipient. His career escalated to Trainer of the Troops and a robbery / homicide detective. He was proficient in the Israeli Marshal Art of Kravmaga. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Police Science. Became a P.O.S.T. (Police Officer Standard of Training) Master Instructor and developed and integrated the ‘Use of Force’ training program which is nationally and internationally recognized in the FBI bulletin magazine.

Brian was also an accomplished author with the FBI. He became a Use of Force instructor with the Los Angeles California Sheriff’s Department and the Burbank Police Department and was able to take his training program to various departments throughout the United States.

Brian was a 110-meter high hurdler from age 17-70, participating with many gold medal wins in the California Police Olympics and the World Police and Fire Games. He was also captain of the shooting team, taking many golds in the Olympics as well. In 2000, Brian retired from the Burbank Police Department and became an Adjunct Professor and “full chair” employee at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California teaching administrative criminal justice courses.

In 2004, he and his wife Kathy moved to Prescott, Arizona where Brian worked a few short years at Prescott Police Department. During that time, he was offered a position of Security Assistant in 2008 at NAVAHCS in Prescott, Arizona. He loved working with the veterans getting to know their life stories. Brian loved life and loved helping people. Brian was very much in love with his wife Kathy, being happily married for over 40 years. He leaves behind his loving wife Kathy, loving brothers who also served in the Vietnam War, Gordon and loving sister-in-law Darlene, Gene (Jo), Brian’s twin brother Bruce (preceded him in death - 1999), his loving sister-in-law Adrienne and close friends, Kenny, (SFAM) Bonnie & Pattie, Mike & Millie, Colleen, Sara & Mark, Niles, Jay & Art. Brian dearly loved his stepdaughter Julie, her husband Scott and their daughters (his granddaughters) Annalie, Riley and Lexie, granddaughter Keaton, special nieces that he held close to his heart, Mandy (Ray) their two boys Mason & Trevor and Cristina (John) and their two boys, Matt & Natt, three adult children from a previous marriage - David, Dianne and William and their families.

We will all miss his unconditional love and HUGS.

Our family and the world has lost a precious gift and God has received a loving soul. We are forever grateful to the NAVAHCS Hospice Unit 200 in Prescott for all the loving care given to Brian and his family. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Veterans Administration Bldg 15, 500 N. Highway 89, Prescott, AZ, 86313.



Information provided by the family.