MLS expands playoffs to 9 teams from each conference

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
‘Junior Bonner’ mini-exhibit at Prescott Public Library until Feb. 28 ADOT announces extreme weather highway closures in northern Arizona Chino Valley 2040 General Plan second open house slated for Feb.27 at Territorial Early Childhood Center Update: Some highways still closed in Northern Arizona Federal grant could extend broadband to Arizona 127,000 homes, businesses Storm brings high winds, snow to Arizona and New Mexico Prosecutor: Arizona border rancher shot unarmed men, 1 died Kari Lake looks to harness her movement after Arizona loss Trust for Public Land seeks to purchase portion of Del Rio Springs Ranch for new state park New legislation that impacts your finances presentation Feb. 23

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

MLS expands playoffs to 9 teams from each conference
MLS

Los Angeles FC celebrates after a win over Austin FC in the MLS playoff Western Conference final match Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles. The push toward the World Cup in 2026 begins now for Major League Soccer. The league, entering its 28th season this year, has a new team in St. Louis City and a new media deal with Apple TV. This season will also feature an expanded Leagues Cup, which will involve all of the MLS and Liga MX teams for the first time. (John McCoy/AP, File)

Los Angeles FC celebrates after a win over Austin FC in the MLS playoff Western Conference final match Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles. The push toward the World Cup in 2026 begins now for Major League Soccer. The league, entering its 28th season this year, has a new team in St. Louis City and a new media deal with Apple TV. This season will also feature an expanded Leagues Cup, which will involve all of the MLS and Liga MX teams for the first time. (John McCoy/AP, File)

ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: February 22, 2023 12:01 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: