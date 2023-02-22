OFFERS
High winds cause power outages; Yavapai County Emergency Management opens ‘warming center’

The Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management coordinated with the American Red Cross to provide a warming center at 6411 N. Robert Road in Prescott Valley in the Humboldt School District Administration Building. The center was expected to be open through Wednesday evening. (Yavapai County Emergency Management/Courtesy)

The Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management coordinated with the American Red Cross to provide a warming center at 6411 N. Robert Road in Prescott Valley in the Humboldt School District Administration Building. The center was expected to be open through Wednesday evening. (Yavapai County Emergency Management/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: February 22, 2023 8:27 p.m.

After a winter storm with high winds caused power outages around the quad-cities region late Tuesday and early Wednesday, the Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management opened a “warming center” in Prescott Valley to ensure that people without heat had a place to stay warm.

A Wednesday, Feb. 22 news release from Yavapai County noted that many neighborhoods and communities around the Prescott area were expected to be without power through Wednesday evening.

The news release added that the Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management coordinated with the American Red Cross to provide a warming center at 6411 N. Robert Road in Prescott Valley in the Humboldt School District Administration Building. The center was expected to be open through Wednesday evening.

Darla Deville, Public Affairs Manager for the Northwest Division of Arizona Public Service (APS), reported Wednesday afternoon that about 1,500 customers were affected by power outages in the Northwest Region, which takes in the Prescott area.

“It has been a very dynamic situation,” Deville said of the storm that reportedly brought winds in the 50-and-60-miles-per-hour range around the region. “The wind blew everything that people did not secure, and numerous trees fell.”

Deville said the power outages occurred between about midnight Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday because of the high winds. In some cases, power was restored within minutes, and in others, APS workers had to deal with road closures, poor road conditions, and rough terrain, including forested areas, making it challenging for APS crews, the county news release said.

“The length of time (for the outages) is variable,” Deville said, adding that APS hoped to have the power restored throughout the county by about 6 p.m. Wednesday. “Crews are working 24/7,” she added.

Deville said most of the outages occurred in the Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer, and Chino Valley areas, with some in the Walker Road area as well.

The APS website features a map that details outages, including the estimated number of customers affected. The map is available online at https://outagemap.aps.com/outageviewer/.

After a day of high winds and some snow in the Prescott area on Wednesday, the National Weather Service is forecasting snow showers on Thursday morning, Feb. 23, with “patchy blowing snow,” a south wind of 22 to 28 miles per hour, and gusts as high as 43 miles per hour.

For Thursday night, the National Weather Service is forecasting that snowfall could be heavy at times, with widespread blowing snow, and winds of 25 to 30 miles per hour, and gusts up to 45 miles per hour. The chance of precipitation is 80% to 90%.

After closing city offices on Wednesday morning, the City of Prescott reopened at noon with reduced services.

The city posts regular storm and street-clearing updates on its Facebook page, and its Wednesday evening post stated that all city streets were clear and completely passable and that street maintenance crews would continue to monitor road and weather conditions through the evening and be on standby by 10 p.m.

By 6 a.m. Thursday, the crews will return to full duty, “prepared to respond to the next storm,” says the post. “As with any winter storm event, we ask that you keep travel to a minimum and when traveling, do so with extreme caution.”

According to information compiled by the National Weather Service and posted on the city’s website, Yavapai County’s high winds late Tuesday/early Wednesday included 88 miles per hour at Sunset Point; 64 miles per hour at the Prescott Airport; 55 miles per hour in Iron Springs; and 48 miles per hour in Prescott Valley.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

