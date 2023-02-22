OFFERS
ADOT announces extreme weather highway closures in northern Arizona

(ADOT/Courtesy)

(ADOT/Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 22, 2023 7:08 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is announcing closures on several highways and interstates in northern Arizona. Notably: I-40 is closed in both directions from Highway 93 to Winslow, and eastbound from Highway 93 to Seligman. I-17 is closed from Highway 179 to Flagstaff, and Highway 89A is closed from Sedona to Flagstaff.

The closure on I-40 could possibly last through Saturday, while the other closures have undetermined end times.

ADOT has placed signage along the highways and interstates, and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies have placed closure signs on Perkinsville Road near Drake Road.

Drivers are encouraged to check az511.gov for up to date information before embarking on their journey.

From ADOT Facebook Page: The following highways are closed because of extreme winter weather:

  • I-40 eastbound between US 93 and Winslow (MP 72-252)
  • I-40 westbound between Holbrook and US 93 (MP 289-72)
  • SR 87 between Winslow and Payson (MP 342-252)
  • US 180 north of Snowbowl (MP 236-248)
  • SR 260 between Indian Pine and Greer (MP 385-360)
  • SR 260 between Camp Verde and SR 87 (MP 220-252)
  • SR 260 between Star Valley and Heber-Overgaard (MP 257-302)
  • SR 89A Sedona and I-17 (MP 375-398)
  • I-17 NB between SR 179 and Flagstaff (MP 298-340)
  • SR 64 near the Grand Canyon (MP 240-264)
  • US 191 near Alpine (MP 225-252)

If weather conditions deteriorate, additional highway closures may become necessary.

For real-time highway conditions and more information about road closures in Arizona, visit az511.gov, call 511, or download the following application:

  • Apple: http://apple.co/3iOziwq
  • Android: http://bit.ly/3h9YP2R

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

