Obituary: Sandra K. MacInness

Sandra K. MacInness, 78, of Chino Valley, Arizona, died on November 12, 2022. Kay was born December 15, 1943, in New Orleans, Louisiana. She is the daughter of Frank and Muriel Benedict.

She moved to Clearwater Florida and attended Clearwater Junior High School. She graduated from Largo High School in 1961 and attended St. Petersburg Junior College in 1962-63. Kay married her junior high school sweetheart, Roger MacInness, on June 17, 1967. They moved to Santa Monica, California in 1969.

Kay became the Aquatic Director for the South Pasadena San Marino YMCA. She created the “Mommie and Me” swim program which supported the rest of the Y’s programs. She continued the program at the Pasadena Rose Bowl Aquatic Center. Kay became known throughout many Los Angeles communities where she taught, for her achievement teaching babies and children how swim. She is featured in the book “A Day in the Life of LA”. She also continued her love of Synchronized Swimming, forming the team the “Unsyncables”. As a Masters team they won many medals both domestically and internationally. Kay’s teaching method and goal was to prevent drowning in newborns and children from the beginning of life and to teach adults who were scared of the water all their lives. She will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 12-3 p.m. at the Willow Creek Inn, located at 2516 Willow Creek Road in Prescott, AZ. Kay would like to be remembered as she lived her life with meaning, purpose, and joy.

Kay is survived by her loving husband, Roger MacInness; her daughter, Shella MacInness; daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Silvano Flores; son and daughter-in-law, Bret and Anita MacInness; grandchildren, Kendalyn, Tori, Madison, Sydney, Drina, Elena, and Isaac; family friend, Brittany; sister, Sherry Steele; and brother, Michael Benedict. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Arizona Life Hospice.

