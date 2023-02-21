Obituary: Robert 'Bob' Knudson

Robert “Bob” Knudson, southwest artist and long-time resident of Arizona, passed away December 14, 2022, in Prescott Valley. He was born November 16, 1929 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Showing an early talent for drawing, Bob took formal training at Minneapolis College of Art & Design, graduating in 1950. Following a move to Arizona with his wife Lola and two daughters, his overwhelming desire to paint led him to choose an art career.

For the next sixty years, Bob became a master in oils, acrylics, watercolors, and particularly pastels. Deeply inspired by the vibrant southwest landscapes, he sought to capture the drama of light and shadows on red sandstone or pine-covered mountains. He became known as a “painter of light.”

Bob taught various art classes and private students. His work has been shown in galleries in Arizona, Wyoming, New York, Texas, and New Mexico, in many private collections, and has also appeared in publications such as Arizona Highways, Southwest Art, and Western Art Digest. In recent years, he showed at the Frame & I gallery in Prescott, where he also conducted painting demonstrations for Friday Art Walks.

A representational artist, Bob spent his last years exploring abstract art, work not seen publicly. He never retired from painting, but continued growing in his craft, even finding joy in a long-sought-for breakthrough just weeks before his passing. Bob was a man of deep faith in God, which fueled and inspired both his art and life. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father, and a good friend to many, ever eager to share an encouraging word or offer prayer. He is survived by his two daughters, Wendy Dellinger (Matt), Robyn Nelton (Robert), and other extended family.

Thoughts may be left at the Sunrise Funeral Home website, https://www.sunrisefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.