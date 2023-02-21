Obituary: Jim Love

Jim Love passed away on Feb. 17, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona. He was born in Bathgate, Scotland in 1938 to Albert and Margaret (Stein) Love. He entered the world at 13 lbs., at which point they decided he was too big for a middle name. This was the beginning of many large accomplishments across his 84 years.

Jim attended the University of Edinburgh graduating with a degree in chemistry and then managed to complete a Ph.D. in chemistry in merely three years. In his classic Scottish wit, when asked how he received a Ph.D. in Chemistry in three years, he responded, “I chose an easy subject for my thesis”. To this date, neither his two children nor five grandchildren have discovered an easy subject in the world of organic chemistry.

At the University of Edinburgh, Jim met his first wife Sandra (Paton) Love and upon completion of his Ph.D., they emigrated to the U.S., for his post doc work at Scripps Institute in La Jolla, California. Jim then spent a post doc year at The Ohio State University, before joining Dow Chemical in Midland, Michigan.

Jim worked for Dow Chemical for a wonderful 34 years living in Michigan, California and Indiana; he felt blessed to travel the country and globe while building lasting friendships and contributing to his passion in science.

During his drive from Midland, Michigan to the Bay Area in 1966, he passed through Prescott, Arizona and felt a sense that he would return at some point in his life. In 1998, Jim and Sandra retired to Prescott, Arizona and brought that sense to reality.

During his 25 years of retirement in Prescott, Jim continued his love of the outdoors, hiking all across the area. He was a lifelong avid tennis player and in 2000 his team represented the Southwest Region at the USTA National tournament. In addition, Jim continued his Presbyterian upbringing attending the Trinity Presbyterian Church for twenty-five years.

Jim and Sandra raised two kids: Duncan and Heather prior to Sandra’s passing in 2000.

Jim married Marie (Peterson) Love in 2006 in Prescott. Jim and Marie spent the ensuing seventeen years hiking, traveling the world and spending time with family. They enjoyed being grandparents together, affectionately known as Papa and Grandma Marie.

Jim felt truly blessed to have two wonderful women in his life. Especially as the family expanded with Duncan and Lorri (Anderson) Love having three daughters (Fiona, Madeline, and Mackenzie) and Heather Love having a son (Peyton) and daughter (Emily).

Jim entered the world in a big way, maintaining his Scottish roots and brogue. He left it with a big heart, always wishing to make a difference for his family and friends.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave, Prescott, at 10:30 am. Saturday, Feb. 25.

