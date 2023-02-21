Obituary: Frances Sharp

Frances Sharp, of Brookhaven, Mississippi passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, California. She was 82 years old.

Frances was born in Oakland, California on June 26, 1940, to Mr. and Mrs. Frank H. Vassallo. At the age of 17, she graduated from San Ramon Valley High School in Danville, California. In 1968, she took her first cake decorating class and began making cakes for family members and close friends. She was known for her wonderful baking talent, making many wedding cakes, birthday cakes and delicious desserts for friends and family for over 50 years. It was not uncommon for her children’s friends to come over for a visit and ask for a helping of icing. She was an entrepreneur and started The Custom Cake Shoppe in Morton, Mississippi in 1973 and later had a storefront in Forest, Mississippi. She expanded her business to include catering for various occasions.

Frances was the hostess at Main Street United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg, Mississippi for many years. Every Wednesday evening, she cooked wonderful meals serving up to 200 people at a time. Whatever the occasion the church was celebrating, Frances was there, baking and cooking making it that much more special.

Frances is survived by her partner, Willie Morales, and her four children: Debbie Sharp of Charlotte, NC, Connie Sharp (Paul) of Scottsdale, AZ, John Sharp (Rick) of Palm Springs, CA, and Julie Pounds (Trey) of Brookhaven, MS. She was blessed with and survived by five grandchildren, Joseph Breece, Hannah Pounds Nations (Jordan), Bailey Pounds, and twins, Kylee and Logan Pounds. Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Frank Vassallo and her sister, Theresa Carr.

A celebration of life to honor Frances will be planned for a later date.

Information provided by the funeral home.