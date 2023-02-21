Adoption Spotlight: Damone

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Kari Lake looks to harness her movement after Arizona loss Trust for Public Land seeks to purchase portion of Del Rio Springs Ranch for new state park New legislation that impacts your finances presentation Feb. 23 Freshman lawmaker who worked for Ducey pushes teacher pay raise HUSD Summit 2023 offers vision to district leaders, board on ‘path forward’ Series of snowstorms, high winds expected to impact Prescott through weekend Trail located east of Lynx Lake closed to protect nesting bald eagles Arizona rancher murder complaint amended with assault counts Man slain in Arizona workplace attack IDed as plant employee High egg prices lead homeowners to start backyard hatcheries

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Adoption Spotlight: Damone

Damone. (Courtesy)

Damone. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 21, 2023 9:02 p.m.

Damone is a smart, helpful, funny teen who enjoys math, reading and science. He prides himself on being a healthy athlete but still appreciates crunchy Cheetos, ice cream and fried chicken. While he excels at both basketball and football, Damone would love to be a professional basketball player someday. Get to know Damone and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: