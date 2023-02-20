OFFERS
Republican losses fan election conspiracies in rural Arizona Phoenix officials urged to address income discrimination against renters on public assistance Red-light violations can lead to serious injuries, fatalities, PVPD says Astronomer named first-ever Embry-Riddle winner of $100K award AZ House considers making schools offer firearms safety training in grades 6-12 BMHS to begin 'Early College' program for 2023-24 school year HUSD Governing Board approves 4 new high school courses South Marina Street property back on market for $1.35M Documentary film works to preserve the legacy of Arizonan Stewart Udall Congress floats ways to secure skies after Chinese balloon

Monday, Feb. 20
Pet of the Week: Fred

Fred

Fred

Originally Published: February 20, 2023 8:36 p.m.

Fred is a young 10-month-old buff-colored tabby. He came to Miss Kitty’s as a stray and is looking for a family to live with forever. He has a beautiful, soft coat. He enjoys playing with wand toys and especially loves chasing a laser red dot! Fred loves pets and will roll over for belly rubs – so soft! You will fall in love with this sweet boy!

To meet Fred, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House website: www.misskittyscathouse.com and check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.

