Pet of the Week: Fred

Fred is a young 10-month-old buff-colored tabby. He came to Miss Kitty’s as a stray and is looking for a family to live with forever. He has a beautiful, soft coat. He enjoys playing with wand toys and especially loves chasing a laser red dot! Fred loves pets and will roll over for belly rubs – so soft! You will fall in love with this sweet boy!

To meet Fred, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House website: www.misskittyscathouse.com and check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.