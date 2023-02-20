Pet of the Week: Barbie

Barbie is a beautiful young mom found in an abandoned vanity along with her four 3-week old kittens. She is approximately 14 months old. Barbie has a very silky coat, is playful and loving in spite of her background. One of her favorite hobbies: getting petted and sitting in laps. Come see Barbie at Catty Shack, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. You can also inquire through Petfinder.com or cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.