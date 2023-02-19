Polman: Georgia’s special grand jury reaches unanimous conclusion about Trump’s lies
By Dick Polman
Originally Published: February 19, 2023 6 p.m.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
- Thumb Butte Medical Center reopens under new ownership
- Power failures, school delays result from Valentine’s snow in Prescott area
- Point: Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center setting the record straight
- Highway 69/Old Black Canyon Highway-area grading project raises questions
- Yavapai County to consider selling plot of land near downtown Prescott for 3rd time
- Winter weather creates hazardous driving conditions; Forest Service says stay off Senator Highway
- YCSO, Prescott National Forest team up to free snowed-in couple
- Schedule for Banner Health hospital in Prescott uncertain
- Need2Know: Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty launches new office in Prescott; Freya’s Laser and Body Sculpting, Legendary Family Healthcare to host grand opening;
- PVPD seeks public’s help to identify suspect of car burglary
- Blue Cross/Blue Shield AZ insurance no longer accepted at Dignity Health-YRMC
- Thumb Butte Medical Center reopens under new ownership
- Power failures, school delays result from Valentine’s snow in Prescott area
- 209-unit apartment complex near Gateway Mall, opioid lawsuit settlement funds, up for Prescott Council discussion Tuesday
- Point: Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center setting the record straight
- Dignity Health YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona unable to negotiate new contract
- Obituary: Bernadine and James Pullaro
- California man arrested in connection with bomb threat made next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott
- Need2Know:Raskin’s Jewelers gets new ownership; United Animal Friends opens Prescott resale store; White Rabbit speakeasy planning Prescott location
- BCBSAZ tries to quell fears over contract impasse with Dignity Health YRMC
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: