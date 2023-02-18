Obituary: Richard J. Kimmerle
Richard J. Kimmerle, 44 years old, of Jesup, Iowa, died on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. Mr. Kimmerle was born on July 13, 1978, in Independence, Iowa, the son of Richard Lee and Rebecca Lynne (Greenwood) Kimmerle.
He graduated from high school in Chino Valley, Arizona, with the Class of 1996. On June 30, 2001, he and Jennifer Jean Postel were married in Oelwein, Iowa. They later divorced. Mr. Kimmerle was a mechanic in the foundry at John Deere Co. in Waterloo, Iowa. He was a member of the St. John Catholic Church in Independence and the U.A.W. Local #838. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America with his son.
Mr. Kimmerle is survived by one daughter, Michaela Kimmerle of Cedar Falls; a son, Austin Kimmerle of Ames; a grandson, Luca; his parents, Rebecca and Richard Kimmerle of Chino Valley; and his grandmother, Betty Jean Wilson of Independence. He is also survived by two sisters, Megan Sandberg of Marion, and Tiffany Kimmerle of Chino Valley, Arizona; a niece, Rylee Sandberg; and two nephews, Isaiah Kimmerle and Ethan Sandberg. He was preceded in death by three grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life was held from 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the White Funeral Home in Independence where a Vigil Service began at 3:30 p.m.
Information provided by the family.
