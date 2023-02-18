Obituary: REMEMBERING — Cheryl Ann Clancy-Koehler

Cheryl Ann Clancy was born to Jack and Evelyn Clancy on November 1st, 1944, in Marin County, Northern California. Cheri died peacefully overnight on January 12th, 2023, on her comfortable couch in the great room.

Cheri and Kip Koehler were married two years after having formed an unbreakable bond. In 2022 they moved into their Kip-designed home in Prescott, Arizona. The lot had been purchased only one day after visiting friends who lived here.

Among Cheri’s attachments to the area were her friends, the views, and the installation of real fireplaces, which were on the verge of being un-permitted by Yavapai County. Cheri and Kip had grown up with fireplaces, so this was an important consideration. Their permit was the last to be issued in Yavapai County.

Prior to marriage, Cheri and Kip had to give up their loved cars because they had no crash protection… her yellow Triumph Spitfire and his Datsun 280Z.

In the twenty plus years of living in Prescott, Cheri and Kip had made nice friends. After her passing they expressed their love for her to Kip, reflected on her outgoing personality, and that life would not be the same without her. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Cheri was cremated a few days after that sad January 12th, and her ashes are now with Kip. A celebration of Cheri’s life is tentatively planned for May 6th at 5:00 on their deck. Hopefully, it will be a grand evening to see the full moon.

Information provided by the family.