Obituary: Michelle Lynne Ritt
Michelle Lynne Ritt, 53 years young, went to be with the Lord on January 9, 2023. She passed away peacefully in her home in Dewey/Humboldt, Arizona.
Michelle had a giving spirit and a big heart for helping people. In her lifetime, her accomplishments were a personal banker, owner/operator of a children’s day care center, and a caregiver for senior citizens at Synergy Home Care in Prescott Valley, Arizona. She loved all her clients like they were family.
Besides helping others, she enjoyed spending quality time with her mother, taking her beloved dog Brodi to the park, spoiling him with toys and playtime, and being with her children. Her children and grandchildren were her biggest accomplishments in life, and she loved each of them unconditionally. Michelle had a contagious laugh and a beautiful smile that lit up the room.
She is survived by her mother Judy Calkins of Prescott Valley, Arizona, her sister, Patricia Coffman, her brother Brian Guinn, her children Kaela Smoronk, Karissa Hoecherl, Austin Hoecherl, grandson Elijah Smoronk, aunt Charlotte Rupe, uncle’s Johnny DelCasale and Willie DelCasale. Michelle is now watching over her grandson Brycen in heaven and will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
A Celebration of Life will be held later. Thank you, Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home, for all that you do to take care of deceased loved ones and their family.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by the funeral home.
