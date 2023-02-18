Obituary: Geraldine (Gerry) Turley

Geraldine (Gerry) Turley, age 71, a sister, an aunt and a great-aunt, quietly slipped away in her sleep on February 3, 2023.

Gerry was born on March 3, 1951 in Prescott, Arizona, to Gerald Hunt Turley and Dora Johnson Turley. She was the oldest of six children. She loved growing up in Prescott and being part of the community and its activities. She attended Yavapai Junior College, when it first opened and then continued her education at Northern Arizona University. She was a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in Argentina.

Gerry worked at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in the accounting department. In 2017, she was recognized by them for her 40 years of service.

Gerry devoted her time and talents to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a talent for playing the piano and organ and used that ability in service to the different church organizations and choirs. Gerry also blessed both the young and old as she was an excellent teacher of gospel truths.

Gerry’s pastimes included watching old movies, reading countless books, and using her hands in sewing, and making crafts and gifts. Yet her favorite joy was being with family and loving her nieces and nephews, and her great-nieces and great-nephews as if they were her own. Gerry is known for her kindness and love, her strength and testimony. She loved and served her family all her days. Her siblings thank her for her stewardship over them. She never faltered.

Gerry is preceded in death by both of her parents and her niece Capri Ellsworth. Gerry’s surviving siblings are Grant L. Turley (Pearl), Kathleen Clark (Mike), Carolyn Domgaard (Bryant), LaRee Ellsworth (Kent) and Raymond G. Turley (Jennifer). Gerry leaves behind 10 nieces, nine nephews, 12 great-nieces and 24 great-nephews.

Her memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on 1101 Sandretto Drive, Prescott, Arizona. It will be a closed casket but the family will be available starting at 9:30 a.m.

Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Gerry’s online guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by the funeral home.