Obituary: Geraldine (Gerry) Turley
Geraldine (Gerry) Turley, age 71, a sister, an aunt and a great-aunt, quietly slipped away in her sleep on February 3, 2023.
Gerry was born on March 3, 1951 in Prescott, Arizona, to Gerald Hunt Turley and Dora Johnson Turley. She was the oldest of six children. She loved growing up in Prescott and being part of the community and its activities. She attended Yavapai Junior College, when it first opened and then continued her education at Northern Arizona University. She was a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in Argentina.
Gerry worked at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in the accounting department. In 2017, she was recognized by them for her 40 years of service.
Gerry devoted her time and talents to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a talent for playing the piano and organ and used that ability in service to the different church organizations and choirs. Gerry also blessed both the young and old as she was an excellent teacher of gospel truths.
Gerry’s pastimes included watching old movies, reading countless books, and using her hands in sewing, and making crafts and gifts. Yet her favorite joy was being with family and loving her nieces and nephews, and her great-nieces and great-nephews as if they were her own. Gerry is known for her kindness and love, her strength and testimony. She loved and served her family all her days. Her siblings thank her for her stewardship over them. She never faltered.
Gerry is preceded in death by both of her parents and her niece Capri Ellsworth. Gerry’s surviving siblings are Grant L. Turley (Pearl), Kathleen Clark (Mike), Carolyn Domgaard (Bryant), LaRee Ellsworth (Kent) and Raymond G. Turley (Jennifer). Gerry leaves behind 10 nieces, nine nephews, 12 great-nieces and 24 great-nephews.
Her memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on 1101 Sandretto Drive, Prescott, Arizona. It will be a closed casket but the family will be available starting at 9:30 a.m.
Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Gerry’s online guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.
Information provided by the funeral home.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Thumb Butte Medical Center reopens under new ownership
- Power failures, school delays result from Valentine’s snow in Prescott area
- Point: Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center setting the record straight
- Highway 69/Old Black Canyon Highway-area grading project raises questions
- Yavapai County to consider selling plot of land near downtown Prescott for 3rd time
- Winter weather creates hazardous driving conditions; Forest Service says stay off Senator Highway
- YCSO, Prescott National Forest team up to free snowed-in couple
- Need2Know: Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty launches new office in Prescott; Freya’s Laser and Body Sculpting, Legendary Family Healthcare to host grand opening;
- PVPD seeks public’s help to identify suspect of car burglary
- Update: Schools closed for today, Feb. 15, resulting from Valentine’s snow, ice in Prescott area
- Blue Cross/Blue Shield AZ insurance no longer accepted at Dignity Health-YRMC
- Thumb Butte Medical Center reopens under new ownership
- Power failures, school delays result from Valentine’s snow in Prescott area
- 209-unit apartment complex near Gateway Mall, opioid lawsuit settlement funds, up for Prescott Council discussion Tuesday
- Point: Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center setting the record straight
- Dignity Health YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona unable to negotiate new contract
- Obituary: Bernadine and James Pullaro
- California man arrested in connection with bomb threat made next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott
- Need2Know:Raskin’s Jewelers gets new ownership; United Animal Friends opens Prescott resale store; White Rabbit speakeasy planning Prescott location
- BCBSAZ tries to quell fears over contract impasse with Dignity Health YRMC
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: