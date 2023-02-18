Obituary: Francis James Fellows, Sr

The Prescott Valley community sadly lost a 97 year old WWII Veteran on Wednesday, February 8th 2023 when Francis James Fellows Sr. passed away from natural causes.

Francis was born to Cornelius and Amanda Fellows in Cleveland, Ohio on April 5th, 1925. He was the middle child of 5 children. Brothers Robert, George and Ralph preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister, Therese Ledvina.

As a child, Francis worked as a newspaper delivery boy as well as a ‘Soda Jerk’ to help his parents weather the economic impacts following the great depression. Following graduation from High School, Francis proudly enlisted into the US Army to contribute to America’s War effort against the advancing Japanese and German militaries. He achieved Second Lieutenant Navigator and skillfully guided countless flights across the World’s oceans supplying troops in Europe, Africa and the South Pacific. After being honorably discharged from the US Army and US Air Force Reserves, Francis proceeded to have a stellar career working for Defense Contractor AiReasearch Manufacturing Company in Phoenix, Arizona as a Safety Administrator. Francis won numerous State and National awards for his leadership in Safety within Industrial and Manufacturing facilities before retiring in 1986.

Francis and his first wife Marjorie raised 11 children: Kevin, Karen, Gary, Gail, Marjorie, Raymond, Bernice, Francis Jr., Brendan, Roberta and David. All children are living, Marjorie preceded Francis in death on August 7th, 1979. The family they started continues to grow with 20 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild with another on the way. Francis and his second wife Dorothy adored all the children. Dorothy preceded Francis in death on June 20th,

Among many attributes that Francis possessed were a strong work ethic and an insatiable appetite for constantly learning new things. Both of which are evident in his children and grandchildren.

Francis had many hobbies, many of which he continued for most of his life. He enjoyed sailing his boat on the lakes surrounding metro Phoenix, playing the organ, camping at his favorite hidden treasure Mount Graham, astronomy, colonial clock making, wood working and oil painting.

Francis was a devout Catholic and a proud and loyal attendee to St. Germaine Catholic Parish in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Services will be held at St. Germaine Catholic Parish on Friday March 10th at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Germaine Catholic Parish or a charity of your choice in honor of Francis.

