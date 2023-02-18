Obituary: Evelynn Mae Pelletier

Evelynn Mae Pelletier — beloved daughter, sister, wife, and mother — passed away peacefully on February 10, 2023 surrounded by family. She was born on October 31, 1941 to Jack and June Clinton in Los Angeles, California. Her parents, sister Jacklynn Clifford De La Fuente, and husband Dave Pelletier preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister Saraine Christine Brightly, two sons Damon and Ryan Rogers, her ex-husband Jack Rogers, grandkids Dylan, Eli, Trevor and Precillia, and many cousins.

Eve grew up in Southern California, and was a woman of many talents driven by her curiosity of the world. As a young girl she entered various local talent contests — doll making, roping, modeling, acting, and competing in beauty competitions.

She met and married the love of her life, Dave Pelletier, on March 18, 1984. Together they played bluegrass music in California, Colorado, and Arizona. She moved to Prescott with her husband right after the LA riots in early 1990s. They fit right in playing in their Bluegrass band.

Eve quilted, while Dave flew his plane. She was known for her beautifully and wildly colored quilts. She traveled with her quilts and good friends to shows in Aguila, Congress, Morristown, Salome, Wittmann, Yarnell and Wickenburg. Evelynn was a light on Fair Street in Prescott. She was also known as the chicken lady since she raised chickens and turkeys — and sold their eggs.

After Dave’s sudden passing on November 11, 2006, she became a member of Heights Church and traveled the world — her first stop was Africa. While in Africa, she found God and was born again. With a renewed spirit, she continued to flourish in the community. Many of her quilts reflect an African theme. She connected with so many folks and provided love and guidance in her community. Many who knew her instantly fell in love with Eve. She loved to travel and took many memorable trips. For fun, Eve traveled to Mexico with her beloved family friends, as well as Amsterdam and Fiji! She will be missed by many and will live on in our hearts.

A private celebration of life for family and friends will be held in April at Goldwater Lake, Arizona.

Information provided by the funeral home.