Obituary: Dorothy Martha Greseth

Dorothy Martha Greseth passed away at the age of 93, on February 2, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona. She was born on February 9, 1929 in Barron County, Wisconsin to Ernest and Lydia (Henkel) Schmidt. Dorothy was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith, and devoted her life to serving Jesus and others.

On February 28, 1946 she was united in marriage to Elroy Greseth at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Montevideo, Minnesota. Roy and Dorothy raised three children: Larry (Laura) Greseth, Lynnette (Mike) Torgerson, and Timothy (Becky) Greseth. They resided in Watson, Minnesota for many years where they were members of Watson Lutheran Church. Dorothy was active in Sunday school and ladies groups. She loved leading her daughter, Lynnette, in Girl Scouts. Not only was she a dedicated wife and mother, she was also employed at Control Data and Media Center. In 1977 Roy and Dorothy moved to Prescott, Arizona where they joined the American Lutheran Church. While Roy built houses with Larry and Tim (Greseth Builders), Dorothy worked at Global Electronic Plant for ten years. They enjoyed the majority of the year hosting “cousins by the dozens” at their home in Pine Lakes. Every summer they would pack up their tiny burrow camper and head out for an adventure back to Minnesota. When Roy passed away in 1997, Dorothy became active with Prescott People Who Care. She loved driving others to appointments, grocery shopping, and helping them with daily tasks. She enjoyed quilting circle at church and volunteering at United Blood Drive. Dorothy met a friend wherever she was, she truly had the gift of making anyone feel welcomed. In 2018 she moved to Prescott Good Samaritan Skilled Nursing Facility. She would constantly remind her family that she was living like a “queen” in her new home. Dorothy was able to enjoy the daily activities, new friends, and she even volunteered in the gift shop. She loved playing cards, doing word searches, and watching baseball. The staff at Prescott Good Samaritan are the cream of the crop, and truly made her feel loved. Dorothy leaves to mourn a brother Art Schmidt, sister Bernice Mullins, and sister in law Valora Greseth. Son’s Larry (Laura) Greseth, Tim (Becky) Greseth and daughter Lynnette (Mike) Torgerson. Her 22 grandchildren only knew her as Granny. Greg (Chris) Greseth, Amy (Shane) Copeland, Jack (Colleen) Pogue, Eric (Sierra) Pogue, Marc (Kristi) Torgerson, Danny (Melanie) Torgerson, Andy (Liz) Torgerson, Beth (Jake) Wanke, Christa (Ben) Stehower, Julie (Frank) Hernandez, and Kayla (Josh) Wederski. The fond memory of hearing Granny shout out the words “yoo who’’ every time she stepped in a room, will not be forgotten. Her servant’s heart will continue its work through her 30 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy, parents, brothers Edgar, Ernest, Walt and Paul, sisters Virginia Paul and Ella Larson, and grandson Jonathan Greseth. Matthew 25:23 Well done, good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for May 1, 2023 at 10:00 am at American Lutheran Church in Prescott, Arizona. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Prescott People Who Care. Interment to follow at a later date in Watson, Minnesota at Watson Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

