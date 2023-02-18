OFFERS
Obituary: Catherine Irene Snider McClintock

Catherine Irene Snider McClintock. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 18, 2023 9:11 p.m.

Catherine Irene Snider McClintock was a resident of Prescott/Prescott Valley, Arizona for 46 years. She passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family on February 4, 2023. Catherine was born March 25, 1934, on her family farm in Oakland, Illinois. She graduated from Oakland High School in 1951. Catherine was a beloved wife and best friend to her one and only love Bob McClintock, who she married November 7, 1953. They moved from Illinois to Phoenix, Arizona that same year. They started and ran a successful masonry contracting business for 25 years. In 1977 they built Dewey Building Supply and moved to Prescott Valley to operate the business. Bob passed away in 1997 and Catherine continued to run Dewey Building Supply until she sold it in 2002. Catherine enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. Most days you would find her working in her flower garden or playing cards with her friends. She also enjoyed spending time in Las Vegas with family and friends. She absolutely loved talking to everyone and sharing stories. She was blessed with a happy and healthy life. She was a devoted mother to Barb McClintock Normandin (Mike), Robi McClintock Eldred, and Kim McClintock Merrell (Phil). Catherine was a loving grandmother to Michael Normandin, Tim Trank (Rian), Kory Normandin, Benjamin Merrell (Kayla), Shelley Normandin, Danielle Eldred, Jessica Merrell Dreibelbis (Chad). She was also a great grandmother to Rylie, Ayden, Brennen Trank, Bruce Normandin, and Aubrey, Cooper, Levi Merrell. Catherine is preceded in death by her husband Bob, and her siblings John, Patty, and Rex.

A memorial service to honor Catherine’s life will be held Saturday February 25, 2023, at 12:00 at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez, Prescott, AZ. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Catherine’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.

