PVPD seeks public’s help to identify suspect of car burglary

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect who broke into a car and stole a backpack in the Walmart parking lot, located at 3450 N Glassford Hill Road.

Around 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, an unknown female suspect allegedly stole a backpack from a vehicle containing personal items.

The suspect left a brown purse in the victim’s vehicle and was seen driving away in a black Toyota Corolla or Avalon believed to have a temporary license plate, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white female, approximately 60 to 70 years old, with short blonde hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

If you have information on this incident, please contact the PVPD and reference report #23-000880. The PVPD can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai County Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.