Adoption Spotlight: Martin

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
PVPD seeks public’s help to identify suspect of car burglary Gov. Hobbs vetoes $15.1B budget sent to her by legislature Prescott Valley to terminate ties with PVEDF as it looks to improve its economic plan Final day of HUSD “Penny War” to benefit Hungry Kids Project is Friday Chino Valley community invited to meet principal candidates for both high school, middle school Arizona Court of Appeals denies Lake election challenge Renovation of new Prescott City Council chambers nears completion Arizona advocates win national recognition for work on Proposition 308 Student storytelling at Arizona Capitol advances immigration group’s policy priorities Arizona interstate reopens after deadly crash, leak

Subscribe Now
Friday, Feb. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Adoption Spotlight: Martin

Martin. (Courtesy)

Martin. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 16, 2023 8:27 p.m.

Martin is a friendly child with a glowing smile. He’s adventurous, loves being outside and lights up any room that he’s in. He loves to play on the swing set, go on walks to the park and loves animals. Get to know Martin and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: