Winter weather creates hazardous driving conditions; Forest Service says stay off Senator Highway

Originally Published: February 15, 2023 10:16 a.m.

The Prescott National Forest reminds visitors that the Forest Service does not remove snow or plow roads during winter months. Recent storms produced significant accumulation across Yavapai County, and this resulted in vehicles becoming stuck, being stranded or sliding off the road. Considering these events, the Forest Service urges travelers to exercise caution when traveling on Forest Service Roads (FSR) during times when snow and inclement weather are possible.

Continued winter weather conditions have made many roads across the forest impassable. Snow has made sections of the Senator Highway (FSR-52) impassable, according to a news release.

"We ask forest visitors to stay off Senator Highway (FSR-52) from the Mayer/Goodwin Junction on County Road 177 north to Poland Junction Road (FSR 261). We recommend that visitors traveling to Crown King use County Road 178."

Please keep in mind that many areas of the forest have little to no cell coverage for emergency calls. The Forest Service encourages visitors to be prepared and check local and extended weather forecasts before traveling.

Snow removal and plowing are not performed during winter months. Plowing snow on native or aggregate surfaced roads can result in damage due to increased traffic on wet roads. Plowing can encourage travel during unsafe road conditions resulting in costly damage from the inevitable ruts left behind. As the snow melts and warmer weather arrives, roads will become wet, muddy, and dangerous.

To avoid damage to vehicles and road systems, the Forest encourages visitors to use caution and whenever possible not drive native or aggregate surfaced roads during snow melt and runoff.

For more information, please contact the Bradshaw/Chino Ranger District at 928-443-8000.

Stay up to date on Prescott National Forest news by checking the Prescott NF website, https://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott, and following us on Facebook and Twitter.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

