Teen safety table rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 22 OLLI offers diverse classes PUSD to host special meeting on Friday, Feb. 17 to discuss superintendent search Fentanyl bill gets revised, passes in HHS committee Thumb Butte Medical Center reopens under new ownership Prescott moves forward with expanded property appraisals for possible acquisition of land around regional airport YCSO, Prescott National Forest team up to free snowed-in couple Mexican wolf program is making strides after 25 years of effort Bitter cold, snow blast Southwest; Arizona highways closed 'Extended closure' expected after deadly Arizona crash, leak

Thursday, Feb. 16
Adoption Spotlight: Carlos

Carlos. (Courtesy)

Carlos. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 15, 2023 8:35 p.m.

Carlos is a fun kid who loves to be outside, especially to jump on the trampoline or sit in the sandbox. He also enjoys the great mystery of outer space and can be found star gazing at the end of the day. Carlos enjoys helping with chores and really prides himself on being neat and tidy. Get to know Carlos and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

