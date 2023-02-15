Adoption Spotlight: Carlos
Originally Published: February 15, 2023 8:35 p.m.
Carlos is a fun kid who loves to be outside, especially to jump on the trampoline or sit in the sandbox. He also enjoys the great mystery of outer space and can be found star gazing at the end of the day. Carlos enjoys helping with chores and really prides himself on being neat and tidy. Get to know Carlos and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
- Power failures, school delays result from Valentine’s snow in Prescott area
- Dignity Health YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona unable to negotiate new contract
- Point: Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center setting the record straight
- Highway 69/Old Black Canyon Highway-area grading project raises questions
- YCSO arrests man on 10 counts of downloading child porn
- Yavapai County to consider selling plot of land near downtown Prescott for 3rd time
- Need2Know: Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty launches new office in Prescott; Freya’s Laser and Body Sculpting, Legendary Family Healthcare to host grand opening;
- PUSD board votes 3-2 to accept TCI social studies curriculum for 2023-24
- Photo: Sign of the times as cars line up for food distribution on behalf of local nonprofit
- Counterpoint: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona setting the record straight
- Blue Cross/Blue Shield AZ insurance no longer accepted at Dignity Health-YRMC
- Burned body of female discovered in Prescott near fire pit
- 209-unit apartment complex near Gateway Mall, opioid lawsuit settlement funds, up for Prescott Council discussion Tuesday
- Point: Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center setting the record straight
- Power failures, school delays result from Valentine’s snow in Prescott area
- Dignity Health YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona unable to negotiate new contract
- Obituary: Bernadine and James Pullaro
- Highway 69/Old Black Canyon Highway-area grading project raises questions
- California man arrested in connection with bomb threat made next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott
- Need2Know:Raskin’s Jewelers gets new ownership; United Animal Friends opens Prescott resale store; White Rabbit speakeasy planning Prescott location
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: