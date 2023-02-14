Prescott Valley's CASA offers up a delicious lunch, a room full of friends
DEBRA WINTERS, Prescott Valley Tribune
Originally Published: February 14, 2023 3:40 p.m.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
- Dignity Health YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona unable to negotiate new contract
- Point: Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center setting the record straight
- BCBSAZ tries to quell fears over contract impasse with Dignity Health YRMC
- YCSO arrests man on 10 counts of downloading child porn
- Highway 69/Old Black Canyon Highway-area grading project raises questions
- Chino Valley man arrested, charged with stalking, harassment
- Yavapai County to consider selling plot of land near downtown Prescott for 3rd time
- Prescott PD arrests Phoenix man after assault on officers
- Need2Know: Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty launches new office in Prescott; Freya’s Laser and Body Sculpting, Legendary Family Healthcare to host grand opening;
- PUSD board votes 3-2 to accept TCI social studies curriculum for 2023-24
- Blue Cross/Blue Shield AZ insurance no longer accepted at Dignity Health-YRMC
- Burned body of female discovered in Prescott near fire pit
- 209-unit apartment complex near Gateway Mall, opioid lawsuit settlement funds, up for Prescott Council discussion Tuesday
- Point: Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center setting the record straight
- Dignity Health YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona unable to negotiate new contract
- Obituary: Bernadine and James Pullaro
- California man arrested in connection with bomb threat made next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott
- Need2Know:Raskin’s Jewelers gets new ownership; United Animal Friends opens Prescott resale store; White Rabbit speakeasy planning Prescott location
- BCBSAZ tries to quell fears over contract impasse with Dignity Health YRMC
- Need2KNow: A Step in Time Antiques and Collectibles in Prescott closing; Prescott Hearing Center, Synergy Home Care to hold ribbon cutting Jan. 26; Registration open for Chamber’s Business Academy XVI
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: