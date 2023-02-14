OFFERS
Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Power failures, school delays result from Valentine’s snow in Prescott area

mugshot photo
By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: February 14, 2023 8 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, February 14, 2023 9:42 PM

The storm system that teased the Prescott area throughout the day Tuesday, Feb. 14, is projected to drop nearly 3 inches of snow on Prescott and 2 inches in Prescott Valley by 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Mingus Mountain could see 4.7 inches and those in the Walker area, 5 inches, the NWS forecast.

Send us your photos at https://www.dcourier.com/submit/photo-video/.

Still, it was not without consequence on Valentine's Day / Arizona Statehood Day, as driving conditions rapidly deteriorated after 5 p.m., and multiple power outages were reported by APS (Arizona Public Service):

  • Prescott – Noble Vista Drive to Single Tree and Williamson Valley Road to Bridle Path; 108 APS customers impacted at 6:42 p.m. – (APS reporting this outage resolved.)
  • Prescott – Highway 89A to Rotunda Way and Eagle View Drive to Sunrise Boulevard; initially 2,691 APS customers impacted since 7:05 p.m. - now 1,029 with estimated restoration at 11:10 p.m. (Storm related conditions, causing multiple outages.)
  • Prescott Valley - Sunset Lane to Highway 69 and Starlight Drive to Pine View Drive; 143 APS customers affected since 7:47 p.m. - estimated restoration at 10:50 p.m. (Storm related conditions, causing multiple outages.)
  • Prescott - Marapai Road to Minnie Mine Road and Spruce Mountain Road; initially 46 APS customers impacted at 5:05 p.m. - (APS reporting this outage resolved.)
  • Dewey - Gilead Way and Forest Service Road; 86 APS customers impacted since 7:13 p.m. - estimated restoration at 10:35 p.m. (Storm related conditions, causing multiple outages.)
  • Prescott - Gurley St. to Goodwin and McCormicks streets and Montezuma Street; 11 APS customers impacted since 6:11 p.m. - estimated restoration 12:05 a.m. (Troubleshooting.)

APS reports that “as the storm passes and it becomes safe, field personnel will be dispatched to assess the extent of the damage and restore power.”

For the latest on the outages, visit http://outagemap.aps.com/outageviewer/.

SCHOOLS

Finally, all school districts in the Quad Cities – as of 7 p.m. Tuesday – (Chino Valley, Humboldt/Prescott Valley, Mayer and Prescott) were reporting two-hour-delay schedules for Wednesday, Feb. 15, and Yavapai College closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday (unknown yet about Wednesday).

Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for updates as information is made available.

