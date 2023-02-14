OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Celebrate Recovery program comes to Chino Valley's Grace Church in March Chino Valley council action has Right Homes another step in development process Prescott Valley's CASA offers up a delicious lunch, a room full of friends First lady Jill Biden visits Mesa Community College to talk college, jobs Arizona rancher denies killing Mexican shot dead by border HUSD board to accept resignation of superintendent at meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14 TECC Kinder and Pre-School Round-Up begins Feb. 23 Police say trusting seniors should beware of scam calls House GOP corrals votes for ‘skinny’ budget; Hobbs planning veto Prescott Kiwanis Club offering scholarships to upcoming high school graduates

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Police say trusting seniors should beware of scam calls

STAN BINDELL, For the Review
Originally Published: February 14, 2023 10 a.m.

Desiree Hoph, a Police Service specialist with the Chino Valley Police Department, recently discussed the many types of fraud that people should know how to handle.

Hoph spoke about scam calls, email and text messages that are scams and scammers presenting themselves as legitimate entities with many of these scams aimed at seniors.

“Seniors are typically more trusting and scammers are able to take advantage of that trust, which makes this age group more vulnerable to scams,” she said.

The most common type of scams involve emails and text messages that link to sites that are spoofed. Another type of common scam is phone calls stating that the person owes money on accounts such as Amazon.

These fall in line with scams involving overpayment by a party and that person needing to purchase gift cards to payback the money accidentally overpaid into the person’s bank account.

The Chino Valley Police will offer a fraud prevention class on Wednesday, April 19, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Chino Valley Library Community Room.

Many types

Sweepstakes Publishers Clearinghouse scams are also common stating that the person has won a prize and needs to deposit money into an account or Bitcoin to cover taxes and have their prize delivered.

Another common scam is someone calling and stating that they need access to a phone or computer to correct an issue, then gaining identity and banking information through conversation and access to the device.

Yet another scam is someone posing as APS (Arizona Public Service), saying that their power is going to be turned off because of lack of payment.

Hoph said that scams can be prevented by not engaging with the scammer in conversation.

“Hang up the phone, block the number,” she said. “Delete any messages or emails with links to sites that are suspicious or you didn’t sign up for. Never give personal information such as name, date of birth, Social Security number or any banking information over the phone. If you suspect the call may be a scam, hang up and call the number on your bank card or credit card, or check your online accounts yourself for fraudulent activity.

“Be vigilant with your personal accounts, who you give access to, your information and monitor your credit.”

Hoph said Chino Valley has jurisdiction over phone scams if the party lives in the town limits. However, the suspects are often out of the country and phone numbers are “spoofed” so following up on who the scam caller is becomes difficult. Police reports can be made to the Chino Valley Police Department.

Some of these phone scams involve scammers posing as SSI or tax scams for allegedly not paying taxes. “Scammers will try to keep you on the phone and under pressure so you don’t have time to think through what you are doing,” she said.

“They will want you to remain on the phone throughout the transaction.”

Any scam should be reported to www.IC3.gov.

Here is how gift card scams work: Once the party obtains the gift card, the scammer will ask for the numbers off the back of the card, usually by taking a photo of the card numbers and sending by email or text. Once the scammer has this information they can take the money off the card. Email and phone numbers are spoofed or deactivated after obtaining the information.

There are also grandchild scams.

A caller will state they will kill the family member if you don’t send money. Someone will be screaming in the background or say something that leads you to believe the call is real. The second is a grandchild supposedly calling from jail, stating they need money for bail.

“In these cases, hang up and try to call the person the scammer is stating has been kidnapped or needs assistance,” she said.

“Phishing” scams occur where the caller will ask leading questions to get information. They may call back at a later time with the information you originally gave, restating it, increase their credibility and get you to trust them.

Dating scams are another case of the scammer gaining the trust of the caller. They act like they are stuck in a foreign country, need money to reissue a passport, or need money to help get to the U.S. to meet the person.

There are also counterfeit money scams. A counterfeit bill will be passed ($50 and $100 bills) at a store, the person receiving smaller, legitimate bills. Some are reprinted so the money feels the same and passes a marker test, however, certain markings, such as the photo that shows when passed through light, will be different.

Texture and pictures should be the same. Bill has textures with print, face image on should appear when held to the light and be the same as the one on the front of the bill.

Hoph said if someone is asking you to take sums of money out of your account, or provide banking or personal information it is likely a scam. If you’re contact by one of your utilities or banks hang up and call the number on your card or billing statement.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: