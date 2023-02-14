Police say trusting seniors should beware of scam calls

Desiree Hoph, a Police Service specialist with the Chino Valley Police Department, recently discussed the many types of fraud that people should know how to handle.

Hoph spoke about scam calls, email and text messages that are scams and scammers presenting themselves as legitimate entities with many of these scams aimed at seniors.

“Seniors are typically more trusting and scammers are able to take advantage of that trust, which makes this age group more vulnerable to scams,” she said.

The most common type of scams involve emails and text messages that link to sites that are spoofed. Another type of common scam is phone calls stating that the person owes money on accounts such as Amazon.

These fall in line with scams involving overpayment by a party and that person needing to purchase gift cards to payback the money accidentally overpaid into the person’s bank account.

The Chino Valley Police will offer a fraud prevention class on Wednesday, April 19, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Chino Valley Library Community Room.

Many types

Sweepstakes Publishers Clearinghouse scams are also common stating that the person has won a prize and needs to deposit money into an account or Bitcoin to cover taxes and have their prize delivered.

Another common scam is someone calling and stating that they need access to a phone or computer to correct an issue, then gaining identity and banking information through conversation and access to the device.

Yet another scam is someone posing as APS (Arizona Public Service), saying that their power is going to be turned off because of lack of payment.

Hoph said that scams can be prevented by not engaging with the scammer in conversation.

“Hang up the phone, block the number,” she said. “Delete any messages or emails with links to sites that are suspicious or you didn’t sign up for. Never give personal information such as name, date of birth, Social Security number or any banking information over the phone. If you suspect the call may be a scam, hang up and call the number on your bank card or credit card, or check your online accounts yourself for fraudulent activity.

“Be vigilant with your personal accounts, who you give access to, your information and monitor your credit.”

Hoph said Chino Valley has jurisdiction over phone scams if the party lives in the town limits. However, the suspects are often out of the country and phone numbers are “spoofed” so following up on who the scam caller is becomes difficult. Police reports can be made to the Chino Valley Police Department.

Some of these phone scams involve scammers posing as SSI or tax scams for allegedly not paying taxes. “Scammers will try to keep you on the phone and under pressure so you don’t have time to think through what you are doing,” she said.

“They will want you to remain on the phone throughout the transaction.”

Any scam should be reported to www.IC3.gov.

Here is how gift card scams work: Once the party obtains the gift card, the scammer will ask for the numbers off the back of the card, usually by taking a photo of the card numbers and sending by email or text. Once the scammer has this information they can take the money off the card. Email and phone numbers are spoofed or deactivated after obtaining the information.

There are also grandchild scams.

A caller will state they will kill the family member if you don’t send money. Someone will be screaming in the background or say something that leads you to believe the call is real. The second is a grandchild supposedly calling from jail, stating they need money for bail.

“In these cases, hang up and try to call the person the scammer is stating has been kidnapped or needs assistance,” she said.

“Phishing” scams occur where the caller will ask leading questions to get information. They may call back at a later time with the information you originally gave, restating it, increase their credibility and get you to trust them.

Dating scams are another case of the scammer gaining the trust of the caller. They act like they are stuck in a foreign country, need money to reissue a passport, or need money to help get to the U.S. to meet the person.

There are also counterfeit money scams. A counterfeit bill will be passed ($50 and $100 bills) at a store, the person receiving smaller, legitimate bills. Some are reprinted so the money feels the same and passes a marker test, however, certain markings, such as the photo that shows when passed through light, will be different.

Texture and pictures should be the same. Bill has textures with print, face image on should appear when held to the light and be the same as the one on the front of the bill.

Hoph said if someone is asking you to take sums of money out of your account, or provide banking or personal information it is likely a scam. If you’re contact by one of your utilities or banks hang up and call the number on your card or billing statement.