Obituary: Barbara June Thomasson

Barbara June Thomasson passed away at her home in Tucson, Arizona on Nov. 19, 2022.

She and her husband Tom lived in Prescott, Arizona for 26 years.

A Celebration of Barbara’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Salvation Army Chapel, 237 S. Montezuma St., Prescott.

Information provided by the family.