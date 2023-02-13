Pet of the Week: Sunflower (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Sunflower is a 3-year-old beautiful golden tabby. She was found as a pregnant stray. Her rescuer kept her until she had her kittens. All of the kittens have found loving homes and she is now ready for a forever home of her own. Her coat is gorgeous with a variety of colors and is super soft. Although she can be a little shy at first, it’s obvious she grew up in a home as she is very sweet. She loves pets and will lift her head and back to meet your hand. Very cute! Is your home a “purr-fect” fit for Sunflower?

To meet Sunflower, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.