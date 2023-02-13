OFFERS
Pet of the Week: Phineas (Catty Shack)

Phineas is 3 months old and among his hobbies is playing with fishing pole toys. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 13, 2023 5:03 p.m.

Phineas is ready for adoption! He is 3 months old and his hobbies are playing with fishing pole toys, a good cat tree and any movement under a blanket. Phineas especially loves playing with his foster brothers.

If interested in this handsome guy, please inquire through petfinder.com or cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.

