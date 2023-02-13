Pet of the Week: Phineas (Catty Shack)

Phineas is ready for adoption! He is 3 months old and his hobbies are playing with fishing pole toys, a good cat tree and any movement under a blanket. Phineas especially loves playing with his foster brothers.

If interested in this handsome guy, please inquire through petfinder.com or cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.