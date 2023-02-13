Pet of the Week: Greyson (United Animal Friends)

Greyson is a big, beautiful boy hoping to find a new home that will be just the right match for him. This handsome guy is described as super sweet and he happily will fit into his new surroundings.

Greyson is a light gray tabby who is 8 years old. He is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is neutered and is microchipped.

You can begin the adoption process by filling out an “Adoption Application” at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out this form does not obligate you to adopt, but gives us the information needed to make sure that they are suited to your home.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.