Pet of the Week: Flynn (Yavapai Humane Society)
Meet Flynn! He’s a beautiful 2-year-old Terrier, American Pit Bull mix who’s been with us since July 2022! He’s looking for his “furever” Valentine and a home of his very own full of love!
He is a very energetic boy who loves to roam around the bark park and explore. He’s very curious and loves to play tug of war. He’s very sweet and loves to give and receive affection. He can be a little stubborn and would benefit from additional leash and behavior training.
He will need time to adjust to a new home and surroundings (and people) as he’s been here for a long time. Patience is key, with Flynn. He would love to be with an active person or family who can provide him with a lot of daily physical and mental activity. He’s also prefer to be your one and only, so he can give you all his love, and get all of yours!
If you’re interested in meeting this precious pup, give us a call at 928-445-2666 and make an appointment. Also, visit yavapaihumane.org to see all the animals looking for their Valentine!
Information and photo provided by Yavapai Humane Society.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Dignity Health YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona unable to negotiate new contract
- Point: Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center setting the record straight
- BCBSAZ tries to quell fears over contract impasse with Dignity Health YRMC
- Blue Cross Blue Shield clarifies coverage status
- Chino Valley man arrested, charged with stalking, harassment
- YCSO arrests man on 10 counts of downloading child porn
- Prescott PD arrests Phoenix man after assault on officers
- Need2Know: Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty launches new office in Prescott; Freya’s Laser and Body Sculpting, Legendary Family Healthcare to host grand opening;
- PUSD board votes 3-2 to accept TCI social studies curriculum for 2023-24
- Photo: Sign of the times as cars line up for food distribution on behalf of local nonprofit
- Blue Cross/Blue Shield AZ insurance no longer accepted at Dignity Health-YRMC
- Burned body of female discovered in Prescott near fire pit
- 209-unit apartment complex near Gateway Mall, opioid lawsuit settlement funds, up for Prescott Council discussion Tuesday
- Point: Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center setting the record straight
- Dignity Health YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona unable to negotiate new contract
- Obituary: Bernadine and James Pullaro
- California man arrested in connection with bomb threat made next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott
- Need2Know:Raskin’s Jewelers gets new ownership; United Animal Friends opens Prescott resale store; White Rabbit speakeasy planning Prescott location
- BCBSAZ tries to quell fears over contract impasse with Dignity Health YRMC
- Prescott Valley Police seek public’s help identifying suspects
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: