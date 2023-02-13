Pet of the Week: Flynn (Yavapai Humane Society)

Meet Flynn! He’s a beautiful 2-year-old Terrier, American Pit Bull mix who’s been with us since July 2022! He’s looking for his “furever” Valentine and a home of his very own full of love!

He is a very energetic boy who loves to roam around the bark park and explore. He’s very curious and loves to play tug of war. He’s very sweet and loves to give and receive affection. He can be a little stubborn and would benefit from additional leash and behavior training.

He will need time to adjust to a new home and surroundings (and people) as he’s been here for a long time. Patience is key, with Flynn. He would love to be with an active person or family who can provide him with a lot of daily physical and mental activity. He’s also prefer to be your one and only, so he can give you all his love, and get all of yours!

If you’re interested in meeting this precious pup, give us a call at 928-445-2666 and make an appointment. Also, visit yavapaihumane.org to see all the animals looking for their Valentine!



Information and photo provided by Yavapai Humane Society.