CASA for Kids: 'Laura'

CASA of Yavapai County Arizona/Courtesy

CASA of Yavapai County Arizona/Courtesy

Originally Published: February 13, 2023 6:10 p.m.

BABY CASA CASE OF THE MONTH: “Laura”

A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as a “Baby CASA” for 3-month-old “Laura.”

“Laura” was taken into custody by the Department of Child Safety after being diagnosed with failure to thrive. She was significantly underweight, malnourished, and presented with breathing difficulties and multiple skin infections. The condition of the home was found to be unsanitary and unfit with trash, debris, and pet waste on the floor. Drug paraphernalia was found near the child’s crib. “Laura’s” father and mother were arrested and charged with drug-related offenses as well as child neglect, leaving her with no able or willing caregiver to ensure her safety and provide for her basic needs. “Laura” is now placed in a licensed foster home that is trained to address her identified medical issues.

Among the Baby CASA volunteer’s responsibilities:

Monitoring “Laura’s” progress in her current placement; working with her pediatrician and other healthcare specialists to ensure that she receives services for age-appropriate developmental milestones; and making recommendations to the court about a permanent outcome.

Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community?

No experience is necessary, and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer advocate. Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the child and their needs, gather information about the child’s circumstances, advocate for services for the child, and provide information to the court about what is in the child’s best interest.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR’S NOTE — The child’s name has been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and this child is not eligible for adoption at this time.

