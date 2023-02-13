Adoption Spotlight: Peter
Originally Published: February 13, 2023 9:45 p.m.
Peter is a fun-loving kid that isn’t afraid to get dirty and loves to be outside working on his gardening skills. He most recently planted radishes and has enjoyed watching the stages of growth. Peter also enjoys going to school and learning new things. Get to know Peter and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
