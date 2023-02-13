OFFERS
House GOP corrals votes for ‘skinny’ budget; Hobbs planning veto Prescott Kiwanis Club offering scholarships to upcoming high school graduates PVPD to hold car safety seat checks at Park Collective HUSD board to accept resignation of superintendent at meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14 Yavapai College lands grant with VictoryXR to teach in metaverse; classes expected to begin fall 2023 Dynamite found in Chino Valley prompts bomb squad response Yavapai County to consider selling plot of land near downtown Prescott for 3rd time Highway 69/Old Black Canyon Highway-area grading project raises questions Prescott Council to review strategic plan for fire department improvements On heels of pandemic, Valley hospitality industry eyes potential windfall from Super Bowl 57

Adoption Spotlight: Paris

Paris (Courtesy photo)

Paris (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 13, 2023 9:44 p.m.

These are AZ’s children: Paris is an artistic, creative, affectionate, and fun loving young girl. She likes to write and tell creative stories at school and enjoys playing and dancing around the playground with her friends. Paris loves helping in the kitchen, cooking and washing dishes and is very organized. Get to know Paris and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

