Obituary: William R. Krause

William R. Krause passed from this life February 4, 2023 at the age of 83. Born August 20, 1939 in Terra Haute, Indiana, his family moved to Phoenix, Arizona when he was five years old. Bill graduated from North High School and attended ASU where he enlisted in the ROTC program. It was while attending ASU that he met Nancy, his wife of 60 years. Upon graduation he was commissioned as an officer in the Air Force. He was first stationed at Williams Air Force Base but military life took he and Nancy to many places, finally landing in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, where they lived until 2015.

Bill known as “Wild Bill from over the Hill” loved studying the Bible and sharing it with others, as well as singing Hymns. He was instrumental in starting a new congregation of the Church of Christ in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts. Bill also loved playing pranks and making others laugh. One of his favorite past times when he was younger was spelunking. He loved gardening, hiking and being outdoors. He especially loved the memories of times he spent on his grandparent’s farm in Indiana. In 2015 Bill and Nancy returned to Prescott, Arizona. Bill is survived by his wife Nancy, daughters Lisa (Andy) Hunt of Prescott Valley, and Tami (John) Smith of Chelmsford, Massachusetts; grandchildren Michael Mancuso, Ryan Smith, Nicole Mancuso and Shania Smith; sister, Kathy Pabst and brother, Tom Krause of Phoenix, as well as in-laws Tom Bumgardner, Ron (Patti) Bates, Peggy (Hector) Gonzalez, Sandy Shaffer and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, February 18, at the Prescott Church of Christ building located at 1495 E Rosser Street. The service will begin promptly at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Brookings Senior Living, 7943 E. Gazelle Road, Prescott Valley, AZ 86315. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home. Information provided by funeral home.