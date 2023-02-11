Obituary: Raymond H. Murphy

Raymond H. Murphy was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. He was very athletic and participated in many sports in school.

After his high school graduation, Ray joined the U.S. Marines and served for four years during WWII. He was active in the Elks Club for many years and served as an Exalted Ruler. Ray was also a life member of the Free Masons.

Ray worked in Electronics and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Following his retirement, Ray moved to Prescott with his wife, JoAnn Murphy. She passed away in 2018. They both donated to numerous charities. For almost eight months, Ray had lived under hospice care with his daughter, Dana, son-in-law, T.J., and grandson, James who lovingly cared for him till his passing.

Ray is survived by his daughters, Dana and Lisa; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He will truly be missed. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Ray’s guestbook and share a memory with his family.

