Obituary: Peter W. Bruno

The family of Peter W. Bruno, 81, is saddened to announce his sudden passing from Congestive Heart Failure on January 26, 2023. Peter was born on July 22, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to Elizabeth and Anthony Bruno.

At the age of four Peter starting playing classical accordion. As a teenager he formed a band, The Chords, playing at schools, clubs and weddings. This continued while he attended University of Illinois where he graduated as a Registered Pharmacist. While living in Chicago he married Maureen Derx (later divorced) and had three children, Denise, Anthony and Russell all of whom survive him.

After a particularly bad Chicago winter, Peter moved his family to Phoenix, Arizona where he set up the first HMO Pharmacy at Arizona Health Plan now known as Cigna. Later he owned and operated his pride and joy, Peterson’s Pharmacy, an independent pharmacy in Phoenix. After standing nearly 35 years in a pharmacy, his feet hurt! Peter then attended University of Phoenix obtaining a Master’s Degree in Clinical Counseling with Special Certification in Addiction Therapy. He closed his clinical practice in 2003.

Peter loved dancing West Coast Swing. In 1998 he was paired with a new dance partner, Barbara Prian. The special connection they felt on the dance floor led to marriage a year later. In 2003 both Peter and Barbara left Phoenix, retiring to a home they built in the Prescott National Forest in Walker, Arizona. The next years were full of world traveling, bowling, ATVs, lots of football and visits with grandchildren, Jacob, Caleb and Grace. In 2009 Rocky, an 8-pound Maltese dog, entered the picture and became Peter’s best friend. They were frequently seen walking together on the trails of Lynx Lake near their home. In 2017 Peter and Barbara grew weary of fighting back forest growth and moved to Touchmark, a retirement community in Prescott, Arizona.

Peter is also survived by his sister Jeanne Bahr, and grandchildren Jaxson, Josiah, Silas and Jezrielle.

Private family services will be held at Lynx Lake in March.

The family will always remember the Christmas of 2022 when all were together and watched Grandpa Peter play grandson Jaxson, nearly 12, in ping pong. Jaxson was confident, almost cocky when Grandpa flubbed the first few shots. Then Peter came back beating Jaxson in three games straight. Jaxson did not know his grandpa was Chicago’s Citywide Ping Pong Champion at age 17! Information provided by family.