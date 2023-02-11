Obituary: Gary Wendell Wilson

Gary Wendell Wilson was born August 4, 1936, in Norman, Oklahoma, home to the University of Oklahoma football team. As a child he played on the OU football field and through his life he attended many games. OU was his passion.

Gary joined the Air Force serving as a weapons load specialist. After serving in the Air Force, he attended OU where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering.

He worked for several companies like Westinghouse, ITT, and General Electric. The bulk of his career he dealt with the VA hospital system. He ended his career as chief engineer for six VA hospitals around the United States.

After retirement, Gary spent the next 21 years happily married to Colleen (Ludwig) Wilson in Prescott, Arizona.

Gary passed into the arms of our Lord on January, 22, 2022 at their home. He was predeceased by Jann Wilson his first wife and Danon Wilson his daughter. He is survived by his wife, Colleen, son Troy (Cheryl) Wilson, daughter Suzanne (Cary) Jennings, step-son Jason (Stacy) Ludwig, step-son Jerid Ludwid, and step-daughter Tricia (Jay) Welch. Between them Gary and Colleen had 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Gary will be greatly missed. Information provided by family.