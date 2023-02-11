Obituary: Gary Wendell Wilson

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Council to review strategic plan for fire department improvements Lamar departs as Prescott City Manager to work for start-up technology firm U.S. VETS Prescott executive director selected by Governor’s Office for 2 Super Bowl tickets On heels of pandemic, Valley hospitality industry eyes potential windfall from Super Bowl 57 NFL shines spotlight on local brands, artists ahead of Super Bowl LVII Senate panel rejects nominee to lead DHS 3-2 HUSD’s three-year superintendent to retire at end of 2022-23 school year Prescott Antique Auto Club hosts parts exchange YC student veterans beneficiaries of Regulators’ fundraising success Prescott Elks Lodge No. 330 announces essay contest winners

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Feb. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Gary Wendell Wilson

Gary Wendell Wilson. (Courtesy)

Gary Wendell Wilson. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 11, 2023 8:11 p.m.

Gary Wendell Wilson was born August 4, 1936, in Norman, Oklahoma, home to the University of Oklahoma football team. As a child he played on the OU football field and through his life he attended many games. OU was his passion.

Gary joined the Air Force serving as a weapons load specialist. After serving in the Air Force, he attended OU where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering.

He worked for several companies like Westinghouse, ITT, and General Electric. The bulk of his career he dealt with the VA hospital system. He ended his career as chief engineer for six VA hospitals around the United States.

After retirement, Gary spent the next 21 years happily married to Colleen (Ludwig) Wilson in Prescott, Arizona.

Gary passed into the arms of our Lord on January, 22, 2022 at their home. He was predeceased by Jann Wilson his first wife and Danon Wilson his daughter. He is survived by his wife, Colleen, son Troy (Cheryl) Wilson, daughter Suzanne (Cary) Jennings, step-son Jason (Stacy) Ludwig, step-son Jerid Ludwid, and step-daughter Tricia (Jay) Welch. Between them Gary and Colleen had 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Gary will be greatly missed. Information provided by family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: