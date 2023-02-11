Obituary: Gary Wendell Wilson
Gary Wendell Wilson was born August 4, 1936, in Norman, Oklahoma, home to the University of Oklahoma football team. As a child he played on the OU football field and through his life he attended many games. OU was his passion.
Gary joined the Air Force serving as a weapons load specialist. After serving in the Air Force, he attended OU where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering.
He worked for several companies like Westinghouse, ITT, and General Electric. The bulk of his career he dealt with the VA hospital system. He ended his career as chief engineer for six VA hospitals around the United States.
After retirement, Gary spent the next 21 years happily married to Colleen (Ludwig) Wilson in Prescott, Arizona.
Gary passed into the arms of our Lord on January, 22, 2022 at their home. He was predeceased by Jann Wilson his first wife and Danon Wilson his daughter. He is survived by his wife, Colleen, son Troy (Cheryl) Wilson, daughter Suzanne (Cary) Jennings, step-son Jason (Stacy) Ludwig, step-son Jerid Ludwid, and step-daughter Tricia (Jay) Welch. Between them Gary and Colleen had 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Gary will be greatly missed. Information provided by family.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Dignity Health YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona unable to negotiate new contract
- BCBSAZ tries to quell fears over contract impasse with Dignity Health YRMC
- Blue Cross Blue Shield clarifies coverage status
- Need2Know: Anchor Books announces closing after 36 years; Back Porch Sanctuary offers retreat for caregivers, first responders; PV MediSpa provides various skincare, weight-loss services
- Chino Valley man arrested, charged with stalking, harassment
- YCSO arrests man on 10 counts of downloading child porn
- Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona in-network coverage at Dignity Health-YRMC, medical group extended through Feb. 6 as negotiations continue
- Prescott PD arrests Phoenix man after assault on officers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield clarifies coverage status
- PUSD board votes 3-2 to accept TCI social studies curriculum for 2023-24
- Blue Cross/Blue Shield AZ insurance no longer accepted at Dignity Health-YRMC
- 16-year-old, being tried as adult, pleads not guilty to murder in Camp Verde
- Burned body of female discovered in Prescott near fire pit
- 209-unit apartment complex near Gateway Mall, opioid lawsuit settlement funds, up for Prescott Council discussion Tuesday
- New 54-home subdivision planned off proposed extension of Smoke Tree Lane
- Dignity Health YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona unable to negotiate new contract
- Obituary: Bernadine and James Pullaro
- California man arrested in connection with bomb threat made next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott
- Need2Know:Raskin’s Jewelers gets new ownership; United Animal Friends opens Prescott resale store; White Rabbit speakeasy planning Prescott location
- Prescott Valley Police seek public’s help identifying suspects
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: