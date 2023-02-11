Obituary: David Thomas Lewis
David Thomas Lewis passed away peacefully on Monday, January 30, 2023 in his home after battling illness. His loving wife of 43 years was by his side. He was 68 years old.
David was born on November 19, 1954 to parents Thomas and Lorraine. He was the oldest of five children who grew up in San Lorenzo, California. He later raised his family in Hayward until moving to Arizona in 1997.
He is survived by father, Thomas; siblings, Steve, Jim, Susie and Kim; wife, Lisa; children, Garrett Lewis, Miranda Stoneburner, Calley Lemmon; and grandchildren, Cole, Collin and Christian Lewis, Evan and Glorianna Stoneburner, Reagan and Shane Lemmon.
David was a devoted worker to Printpack, Inc. for 47 years. He retired in 2021. Some of his favorite things were his ‘67 Chevy Camaro, playing pool and jamming out in his garage.
He was a skilled craftsman who could build anything. A devoted husband, dad and silly Papa who was so loved and will be greatly missed.
Information provided by the family.
